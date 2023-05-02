Violinist James Ehnes will perform in Surrey with the VSO on May 14. (Photo: vancouversymphony.ca)

VSO’s Surrey concert to showcase ‘the most famous waltz ever written’ with James Ehnes

Manitoba-born violinist at the Bell mid-May

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s final “Surrey Nights” series concert of the season will feature James Ehnes in the spotlight.

The Canadian violinist returns as a “dear friend” of the VSO, which will perform three concerts with Ehnes in a single weekend, including one at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, May 14 starting at 7 p.m.

The 90-minute concert will showcase “the most famous waltz ever written,” Johann Strauss’ “Blue Danube,” and also “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2,” by Franz Liszt, along with Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s “Violin Concerto” (a Grammy Award-winning piece) and Béla Bartók’s “Viola Concerto.”

Ehnes has established himself as one of the most sought-after violinists on the international stage, according to a lengthy bio on his website (jamesehnes.com).

“Gifted with a rare combination of stunning virtuosity, serene lyricism and an unfaltering musicality, Ehnes is a favourite guest of many of the world’s most respected conductors,” the bio says.

With the VSO this time, the Manitoba-born Ehnes, 47, will perform with conductor Katharina Wincor. He currently lives in Florida with a wife and two children, according to a post on Wikipedia.

The weekend series includes concerts at Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre May 12-13. Tickets and other details are available on vancouversymphony.ca, or call 604-876-3434. Seats for the performance in Surrey range in price from $39.52 to $43.81.


