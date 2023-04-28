Weaving Cultural Identities exhibit at Museum of Surrey to explore ‘uneasy issues’

‘Weaving Cultural Identities’ opens May 2 at the Museum of Surrey. The exhibit brings Indigenous and Islamic communities together in an effort to explore the weaving traditions and histories of both. (Image via surrey.ca)

A new exhibit at the Museum of Surrey will unpack some “uneasy issues” through the prism of weaving traditions across different cultures.

“Weaving Cultural Identities” opens May 2 and the exhibit brings Indigenous and Islamic communities together in an effort to explore the weaving traditions and histories of both.

“The works unpack uneasy issues of belonging, displacement, diaspora, the land, and identity,” notes a post on the museum’s webpage on surrey.ca.

“Weaving Cultural Identities” was originally staged by Vancouver Biennale. The group is a non-profit charitable organization that exhibits art in public spaces. Their mission is “to make public art accessible, engaging, and motivating to create vibrant and inspired communities.”

According to their website, Vancouver Biennale exhibits are “unique in the world in that we feature sculpture, new media, film, music, and performance. We transform the urban landscape into an open-air museum.”

As for “Weaving Cultural Identities,” the exhibition was inspired by art installation “Paradise Has Many Gates.” The chain-link structure was set up for two years in Vancouver’s Vanier Park. The installation was shaped like a mosque and was created by Saudi artist Ajlan Gharem.

“The early stages of ‘Weaving Cultural Identities’ paired textile artists of different disciplines and backgrounds with graphic designers of various cultural descents,” explains the post on surrey.ca. “Based on their own experiences and histories, these groups collaborated to create a series of works celebrating the rich significance of textile arts (in both sacred and historic senses) through the inspirational art and conceptualization of prayer rugs and weaving/textile traditions.”

According to the Museum of Surrey, the artists that were involved started a dialogue that was centred on art, but one that focused on uncomfortable issues. Things such as belonging, forcible displacement, diaspora, assimilation, and honouring land presently shared by several groups.

“In bringing together diverse communities, the … project encouraged dialogue around the acknowledgment and celebration of local Indigenous and migrant histories.”

Weaving Cultural Identities” runs until Oct. 1 at the Museum of Surrey. The museum is located at 17710 56A Avenue in Cloverdale.

Entrance to the exhibition is free. For more info visit surrey.ca/musuem.



