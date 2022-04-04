Weekend ‘Food Truck Wars’ in Surrey with live music, site-wide liquor, awards and more

Trophies and prizes will be given to winning food trucks in several categories

A burger from Shameless Buns is among menu items at the Food Truck Wars event coming to Cloverdale Fairgrounds from Friday to Sunday (April 8-10). (submitted photo)

An event billed as “Surrey’s largest food truck festival” will draw hungry people to Cloverdale Fairgrounds this coming weekend.

From Friday to Sunday (April 8-10), the three-day Food Truck Wars is planned by Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival with more than 40 different food trucks on site, outdoors near the Agriplex building, 6050 176 St.

The event will also feature live music, market vendors, side-wide liquor service and more. Admission to the festival is free, with various fees for the food and beverages.

Trophies and prizes will be awarded to winning food trucks in categories of Between the Buns, International, Sweets, Fusion, Classic and Plant-Based.

Alphabetically, the food trucks will range from All About Grill to Wings, with Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz, Fusion Icy, Hunky Bills, Lemon Heaven, Salt Spring Noodle Bar, Shameless Buns, Truckin’ BBQ and Tornado Potato among the many other offerings. The event’s full list of food trucks is posted to greatervanfoodtruckfest.com.

Cloverdale-based LIQR.ca, Joseph Richard Group’s e-commerce liquor store, will be supplying drinks at the festival. The delivery-service app/website was launched in 2020.

Food Truck Wars hours are Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Food Truck Wars’ in Surrey this spring as festival pivots back to ‘normal’ in a big way.

Festival planners are set to pivot back to normal operations, with food-loving patrons gathered on site, after creating a drive-thru model over the past couple of years, during the pandemic.

“We want to bring people back in a big way, and we’d love to make it an annual event in Surrey, in Cloverdale,” Jason Faria, who runs the festival as part of his family’s Next Gen Concessions business, said in February.

“We can have a maximum 5,000 people a day, according to the PHO (public health order) as it’s written right now,” he added. “We’re back to ‘walk-through’ with site-wide beer and wine service.”

Pre-pandemic, the festival’s events typically hosted around two dozen trucks, on average, at sites across Greater Vancouver.



