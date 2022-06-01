White Rock City Orchestra plays Saturday

White Rock City Orchestra maestra Paula DeWit (centre) solos on trumpet in a recent video by the orchestra, backed by percussionist Dominique Bernath and bassist and WRCO president Peter Koyander. (Video screen shot)

White Rock City Orchestra will play an outdoor lunchtime concert at Memorial Plaza this Saturday (June 4).

The free concert, under the baton of music director Paula DeWit, starts at 12.30 p.m. at the plaza, beside White Rock Museum and Archives (the old station building) on Marine Drive.

The debut of an almost entirely new line-up for the orchestra, the concert is being presented with support from the City of White Rock and also the White Rock Museum and Archive, and WRCO president Pete Koyander said the hope is that it will be a first in an series of annual free concerts in the location.

For more information about the concert and the WRCO, visit the orchestra’s website at wrco.ca

