White Rock sculpture competition debut set for September

White Rock Events Society’s P’Quals Promenade Sculptures Competition has selected the 10 sculptures that will be showcased in its first, year-long, juried outdoor exhibition.

But residents will have to wait until the Sept. 14 unveiling of the sculptures to learn the winning entries selected by judges from among 22 applications.

The works, all by B.C. artists, will be on display along the waterfront promenade between the White Rock Museum and Archives (14970 Marine Dr.) and the white rock (P’Quals – to use its indigenous name) from the unveiling until Aug. 24, 2024.

Organizers Cindy Poppy and Deanna Pedersen of the society told Peace Arch News they are pleased to see the “volunteer-driven” trial project – long-delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and originally planned to debut last year– finally come together.

“It’s fully sanctioned by the City of White Rock,” noted Pedersen.

“But there are some people who still think it’s a sandcastle competition or that there are sand sculptures involved.”

To some extent, that’s understandable – the White Rock Events Society, the former volunteer organizers of the White Rock Sea Festival, had, in 2018-2019, attempted to revive the Canadian Open Sandcastle Competition that brought international fame to the city in the 1970s and 1980s.

But it became evident that environmental concerns about the Semiahmoo Bay foreshore would prevent any consideration of a sandcastle event of the magnitude of the earlier contest.

That’s when society members turned their attention to creating a different kind of sculpture event – one that didn’t involve either sand or the beach.

Inspired by successful ‘sculpture walks’ established in Castlegar and Penticton, they realized such a display could be something that would enhance the promenade year-round.

But that meant issuing a call to artists for works of a certain size and resilience, they said – and also pieces that avoided sharp edges and points – or anything that else that could pose a safety risk, particularly to children.

Sculptures were submitted to the competition in a broad range of materials – including stone, bronze and steel (“anything that could withstand the elements,” Poppy said) – and were allowed to include both abstract and representational work.

Each one will be anchored at welding points to a four-foot by four-foot concrete slab installed to specifications worked out with city operations manager Jim Gordon, they said.

As soon as the statues are unveiled, members of the public can vote online (at whiterockeventssociety.com) for their favourite work.

The winning artist will receive not only the competition’s People’s Choice Award, but also a $15,000 cash prize.

Subsidiary cash prizes will also be won by sculptors placing second or third in the popular vote.

Artistic merit winners among the selected sculptors will be chosen by a panel of judges, with the first, second and third place recipients all winning cash prizes.

Special recognition prizes, contributed by event sponsors, will also be awarded to artists.

All those casting votes online will also have a chance to win prizes from the competition’s four special recognition sponsors.

