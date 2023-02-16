What the Seal Saw authors Sherry McMillan and Carla Maskall will conduct a family-friendly storytime and community painting event at White Rock Museum’s plaza on Sunday, Feb. 19. (City of White Rock photo/Twitter)

What the Seal Saw authors Sherry McMillan and Carla Maskall will conduct a family-friendly storytime and community painting event at White Rock Museum’s plaza on Sunday, Feb. 19. (City of White Rock photo/Twitter)

White Rock storytime takes seal’s-eye-view

Children’s authors featured in Museum plaza event

A family-friendly event at White Rock Museum and Archives this Sunday (Feb. 19) will offer all ages a seal’s-eye-view of Semiahmoo Bay.

Children’s authors Sherry McMillan and Carla Maskall will share words and pictures from their book What the Seal Saw outdoors at the museum’s plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Seals are frequent visitors to the bay, but the free, rain-or-shine event will give participants an opportunity to imagine what a seal might see under the ocean waves.

Copies of the book and seal stuffies will be available for purchase.

Participants will be able to hear a reading of What the Seal Saw, have their books signed by the authors, listen to the story – and also take part in creating a community painting which will be displayed on the Museum’s art wall after the event.

The event is made possible by funding from the Province of B.C.

The museum is located in the historic Great Northern train station building at 14970 Marine Drive.

alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MuseumWhite Rock

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SURREY EVENTS: ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ lights up Agriplex + concerts, comedy, theatre and more
Next story
At Surrey school festival, Sister Jazz Orchestra plays to inspire girls to be musicians

Just Posted

The 18-member Sister Jazz Orchestra will perform at Surrey Schools International Jazz Festival on the evening of Friday, Feb. 24, at Bell Performing Arts Centre. (Submitted photo)
At Surrey school festival, Sister Jazz Orchestra plays to inspire girls to be musicians

The vehicle is commonly referred to as an Argo, and is an eight-wheeled utility vehicle that had been stolen from the Keith Wilson Road area of Chilliwack last November. (Silodrome)
Military utility vehicle stolen from Chilliwack turns up in search of Hope property

Fence surrounding the future Newton Community Centre site includes a rendering of the facility, on King George Boulevard at 70A Avenue. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey mayor launches Focus Newton Task Force

What the Seal Saw authors Sherry McMillan and Carla Maskall will conduct a family-friendly storytime and community painting event at White Rock Museum’s plaza on Sunday, Feb. 19. (City of White Rock photo/Twitter)
White Rock storytime takes seal’s-eye-view