White Rock’s waterfront will be featured in two separate filming projects from Sept. 8 to Sept 13. (File photo)

White Rock waterfront to stand in for Italy and California in pair of filming projects

Two projects will be shooting scenes on the promenade and at the pier

White Rock’s waterfront is set to be the location for two filming projects in the next several days, according to a city media release.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, the promenade will take on a distinctly American look as the Canadian flag at the pier will be taken down and replaced by the Stars and Stripes for a 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. shoot.

To help complete the required Los Angeles waterfront atmosphere, a number of potted palm trees will be trucked in and placed along the promenade.

There will also be a one-day closure of the area to the public during the filming, set up and take down.

A post on the City of White Rock’s Twitter feed Tuesday noted, “There may be occasional ‘hold ups’ of two minutes while the actors perform.

From Sept. 10 to Sept. 13 the pier flag will be down again for another production, as the pier is decorated to resemble the embarkation point for a cruise ship in Italy in the 1940s.

The flag will be down from 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 until 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14; there will also be alternating single-lane traffic in the 14300 block of Marine Drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.

The pier itself will be closed to the public from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 13 during filming of the embarkation scenes.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
City of White Rockfilming

