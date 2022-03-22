Win $1,200 ‘Live Music for Year’ prize (concert tickets) by taking Surrey Music Strategy survey

Since October, the City of Surrey has consulted the community about its Music Strategy

The Mekaal Hasan Band performs during the 2016 Surrey Fusion Festival, held at Holland Park. (File photo)

A “Live Music for a Year” prize pack will be won by someone who takes part in the city’s new “Surrey Music Strategy” survey.

On a “community engagement” website, Surrey-area music industry reps, musicians, business owners and residents can provide feedback on the city’s pre-pandemic and current music economy.

“Take the survey to provide feedback on how music can be utilized to improve the quality of life of residents,” says a post on engage.surrey.ca/music.

“Your input will help create sustainable, actionable, and measurable recommendations that support the short and long-term development of music in Surrey.”

Those who do the survey are entered to win a “Live Music for a Year Prize Package,” valued at more than $1,200. Included are two tickets to the FVDED in the Park music festival at Holland Park, plus concerts by Arkells, Neko Case, Hanson and others, a $100 gift certificate to Blue Frog Studios in White Rock, gift cards for food and shopping, and more.

The “Surrey Music Strategy” survey can be filled out by those who visit a tent at the 2022 Party for the Planet, the city’s Earth Day celebration, planned for April 30 at Surrey Civic Plaza.

The survey closes May 4 at 11:59 p.m.

Since October, the City of Surrey has consulted the community about its Music Strategy, and the research phase is now done.

“A final the strategy and recommendations will be finalized in June,” says a news release from city hall. “Research findings will help identify how music can create new opportunities that support artists, venues, economic growth, tourism, and investment.” Project funding of up to $60,000 is from Music BC, with support from Creative BC and the provincial government.

More details are posted to surrey.ca/music. The website includes directories for musicians and music-related businesses, along with a calendar of music events.

“Surrey is Canada’s up-and-coming Music City,” the website proclaims.

Lindsay MacPherson, executive director of Music BC, says the provincial organization “looks forward to learning how the Surrey Music Strategy can be developed to best serve Surrey musicians and businesses. Implementing a robust local engagement strategy will help inform recommendations that have the potential to create positive spin-off benefits to cultural economies within the Lower Mainland and throughout B.C.”

