Writing workshop to help North Delta residents tell their mother’s life story

Marilyn Norry (left) during a previous “My Mother’s Story for Diverse Voices” workshop hosted by the Delta Stageworks Theatre Society. (Robert New Photography/Delta Stageworks Theatre Society/submitted photo)

Local theatre troupe Delta Stageworks is hosting an upcoming workshop series focused on helping North Delta residents from diverse backgrounds come together and share their mothers’ life stories.

The free four-week My Mother’s Story for Diverse Voices workshop series is set to begin next month, with all four sessions taking place on Monday evenings (7-9 p.m. on April 4, 11, 18 and 25). The workshop’s North Delta location will be announced in early April.

Led by author, playwright and Delta Stageworks associate artist Marilyn Norry, the My Mother’s Story sessions encourage people to share diverse cultural experiences through writing and storytelling. No previous writing experience is necessary, and participants will enjoy socializing while gaining experience writing about their mother’s family history.

April’s My Mother’s Story session is open to both women and men from the North Delta community, in particular those who identify as culturally or racially diverse.

“Greater Vancouver is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the world, and yet it’s surprisingly rare that we hear or see the life stories of women who come from this incredible cultural mosaic that’s all around us,” Norry said in a press release.

“The journey you’ll take over our four weeks together is to write the 2,000-word story of your mother’s life from beginning to end — just the facts, where you are just one of the facts,” she said. “In writing this story you will discover things about yourself, your mother and your family that will surprise and empower you.”

The workshop series is supported by The Harmony Initiative Society (THIS), whose aim is to bring arts and culture events to Delta audiences that build community, harmony and respect across cultures. THIS also sponsored the successful sold-out My Mother’s Story for Diverse Voices sessions held in South Delta in May of 2021.

“Bringing the workshop to North Delta is a creative way to build connection between our two communities and, through sharing our mothers stories, an important way to celebrate diversity,” Delta Stageworks artistic director Peg Keenleyside said in a press release.

Anyone interested in participating can learn more on the Delta Stageworks website (deltastageworks.ca). To register for the workshop series, email deltastageworks@gmail.com.

