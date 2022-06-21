PHOTOS: Hundreds line the streets for return of North Delta Family Day

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)