PHOTOS: Hundreds line the streets for return of North Delta Family Day
Grey skies couldn't deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo) Hundreds lined the streets of North Delta’s social heart on Sunday to celebrate the return of the Family Day Parade and Festival.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, the North Delta Lions Club partnered with the City of Delta to bring back the 50-plus-year tradition, one of the community’s most popular family-focused events.
The day kicked off at 11 a.m. with a parade running from Sands Secondary up 82nd Avenue to 112th Street, then along to 84th Avenue and up to North Delta Community Park, that featured floats, marching bands, local dignitaries and community groups.
After that the crowd made its way to the park for four hours of family fun featuring bouncy castles, a blow-up obstacle run, carnival games and a paddle-boat pool for kids.
Other attractions included plus a gold-panning exhibition, a dunk tank, 35 field displays and — of course — the barbecue, where Lions members cooked up hot dogs, hamburgers and fries for hungry festival-goers.
Onstage acts featured country/rock band The Beaten Path, Just for Kids School of Dance, children’s magician Mike Norden, Royal Academy of Punjab dance director Hardeep Singh Sahota — who lead the crowd in a bhangra lesson — and singer Annette Kozicki.
— with files form Gary Kingston
