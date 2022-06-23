Sts’ailes athlete, former Whitecap Terry Felix wins Indspire Award

Terry Felix started for the Vancouver Whitecaps after signing with them in 1981. (Contributed Photo/Debbie Felix)
Terry Felix (second from the left, front row)spent much of his career as a coach after a knee injury ended his playing days when he was 24 years old. (Contributed Photo/Terry Felix)
B.C. Soccer Hall of Famer and proud Sts'ailes athlete Terry Felix recently received the Indspire Award, among the highest honours the Canadian Indigenous community can bestow. (Contributed Photo/Debbie Felix)
Terry Felix played for the Canadian National soccer team as well as the Canadian Olympic team. He remains the only Indigenous athlete to do so. (Contributed Photo/Debbie Felix)

A stellar Sts’ailes First Nation athlete, Olympian and retired Vancouver Whitecap has been recognized with one of the highest honours the nationwide Indigenous community can bestow.

Terry Felix was recently recognized as an Indspire Award Laureate in the sports department. The Indspire Awards recognize Indigenous professionals and youth who demonstrate outstanding success in their fields and as acting as a role model for Indigenous youth, fostering cultural pride and self-esteem.

Felix was the first Indigenous athlete in North America to play professional soccer when he signed on with the Vancouver Whitecaps in 1981.

“We weren’t allowed to play in white tournaments, but there was one tournament in Chilliwack that allowed us to enter, and we played all the best teams,” Felix recalled in a video preceding the Indspire Awards broadcast on June 19. “A Whitecaps scout was at the tournament, so he came up to me and my dad and said ‘Well, Terry, come to Vancouver and try out for the youth team.’”

He remains the only Indigenous person to play for both the Canadian Olympic Team in May 1983 and the Canadian National team in June 1983, starting for both teams and the Whitecaps when he was only 23 years old. His career was tragically cut short after a serious knee injury while training with the Canadian Olympic Team.

After his career as a player ended, Felix became heavily involved in First Nations soccer and coached for 38 years. His legacy of teaching, coaching and mentorship earned him a place in the B.C. Hall of Fame Indigenous Sports Gallery in 2018 and an induction into the B.C. Soccer Hall of Fame in 2020.

“What you’ve achieved and accomplished in your lifetime is truly amazing,” said Peter Felix, Terry’s son, in a video message. “I’m proud of you.”

Back home, Felix served on the Sts’ailes council for 14 years and has been counseling federal inmates for the past 14 years.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizFirst NationsHarrison Hot Springssoccer

Previous story
Category 3 fires banned in Southeast B.C., campfires still permitted
Next story
B.C. records slight drop in COVID hospitalizations, new admissions on the decline

Just Posted

The Surrey Amateur Radio Communications / Surrey Emergency Program Amateur Radio team during Field Day in 2019. This year’s Field Day, also known as ham radio’s open house, happens Saturday, June 25. (Photo: SARC Facebook)
Surrey’s ham operators put their emergency communication skills to the test Saturday

Burns Bog is the largest raised peat bog and the largest undeveloped urban land mass on the west coast of the Americas. (Black Press Media file photo)
Burns Bog Conservation Society looking to attract younger members after AGM

Clayton Elementary’s two-room schoolhouse was built in 1921 and is still in use. The school is closing at the end of June and all staff and all returning students will start at the newly-constructed Regent Road Elementary School just up the street in September. (Image via surreyschools.ca)
Students from Clayton Elementary to move to newly constructed Regent Road

UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono speaks at an announcement for an expansion of the university’s master of physical therapy program into Surrey on June 23, 2022. The program will be in the City Centre 1 tower on the second floor (across from Surrey Memorial Hospital) where the announcement was held. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
UBC expanding physical therapy program into Surrey