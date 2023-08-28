Charcuterie on the Pier attempts to break Guiness World Record

The record-breaking event will take at the White Rock Pier on Saturday, September 2nd.

Charcuterie on the Pier will showcase the White Rock Pier and the seaside community that surrounds it. Featuring a historic attempt to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® longest charcuterie platter/board, net proceeds will benefit Sources Food Banks, Friends of the Pier and the Semiahmoo Rotary Club.

The Sheila’s Catering Team will build a 500 foot long charcuterie board on the White Rock Pier that will be officially judged by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS representatives and then enjoyed by 1,200 guests.

For more visit: charcuterieonthepier.com

EventsImpress TVLifestyle

Just Posted

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 17 and 56th Street in Delta just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 that closed the intersection until about 5 a.m. the next morning. (Shane MacKichan photo)
PHOTOS: Four sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash closes Highway 17

Surrey Knights in action against Delta Ice Hawks at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex last February. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey Knights at home Friday for first of 4 pre-season games in PJHL

Surrey RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday (Aug 27) in Surrey. (Anna Burns photo/Black Press Media)
Surrey RCMP, IHIT investigate Sunday (Aug. 27) homicide after complaint

A memorial in North Delta and candlelight vigil in Ladner will mark International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31. (Black Press Media file photo)
Candlelight vigil to honour Delta residents lost to toxic drugs