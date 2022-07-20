When you’re looking for a delicious, healthy meal, look no further than I Am Pho.

Savour fresh, healthy cuisine at I Am Pho

At I Am Pho, they believe in eating fresh and staying healthy. That’s why their menu is packed with tasty Vietnamese dishes that will make you want to come back for more!

Their pho house special is a great example of their commitment to creating meals that are packed with flavour and nutrients. This savory soup has beef brisket, tendon, tripe and beef balls served alongside noodles in savoury beef broth. It’s a must-try!

You can view I Am Pho’s full menu online at iampho.ca or stop by one of our locations in Coquitlam or Surrey, B.C. today!

