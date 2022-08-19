Alejandro. Díaz Liceága . Photography by Lia Crowe

Blow the whistle!

Maynard Johnny Jr.’s Pacific FC jersey design is an instant success

  • Aug. 19, 2022 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Words by Sean McIntyre Photography by Lia Crowe

Artist Maynard Johnny Jr.’s iconic Indigenous-inspired jersey sported by Vancouver Island’s Pacific FC soccer club was an instant hit the moment it landed on the pitch earlier this season, selling out fast and generating an online buzz that’s sent the team’s staff scurrying to meet growing demand.

The white and black jersey with teal trim depicts a salmon and young child adorning its entire front side and sleeves. The salmon is meant to represent the rejuvenation and resilience of Indigenous people, while the child symbolizes moving ahead to a positive future.

Maynard says the jersey was created with Pacific FC, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation, as a way to highlight work that still needs to be done across Canada. He hopes Pacific FC players wearing the jersey at home games and in soccer stadiums from coast to coast will raise questions and promote awareness.

The Vancouver Island Canadian Soccer League franchise plays its home games at Langford’s 6,000-seat Starlight Stadium.

“My job as an artist and as an Indigenous man is to create an awareness that it is not us as Indigenous people that have to reconcile, it’s the rest of Canada,” he says.

In a collaboration with local First Nations, $20 from each jersey sale will be donated to the artist’s charity of choice. The new jersey retails for $119 and comes in sizes youth to 4XL.

For more information, visit: pacificfcfanshop.ca.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

ArtIndigenoussoccer

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Spirit of reconciliation

Just Posted

Lauren Kim, of Surrey, B.C., is shown in this handout image provided by the 2022 Canada Games, who has a nine-stroke lead after two rounds of women's golf at the Canada Games. She shot a course record 67 in the opening round. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Surrey teen Lauren Kim dominating the women’s golf at Canada Games

BC NDP candidate Pauline Greaves, running in the Surrey South byelection, received a reconfirmation of the NDP plan to build a $1.7 billion hospital in Cloverdale from Health Minister Adrian Dix in a Thursday morning campaign event in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)
NDP, BC Liberal candidates differ sharply on hospital plan

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
PHOTOS: Surrey crash memorial tree stands as haunting reminder of 3 teens killed one year ago

Clockwise from top left: Legends Team (left to right) Master David Bennett, Master Karen Bennett, Joe Vosburgh, Jung Hwa Boyer, Eugeniusz Warezak, and Ben Raphael; Canadian Competitors in the Tournament of Champions (left to right) Master Michael Bennett, Master David Bennett, Nicholas White, Talon Madden, and Master Karen Bennett; Talon Madden (right) is seen with his second place medal for Combat Weapons Sparring with Master Michael Bennett. (Photos submitted: David Bennett)
Cloverdale Black Belt Academy members recently competed in pair of U.S. tournaments