Life, style, etc.

From working in aesthetics to being a flight attendant, Niki, who is also the mother of two teenage daughters, has found herself working with her passion for home decor.

In describing how This & That came to be, Niki says, “After 10 years in Vancouver, we moved back to the island and I worked casually at Sartorial Boutique. Shortly after, the idea for a fashion truck came to fruition. In 2017 we launched Haute Wheels Mobile Boutique and in December of 2019 the space next to Sartorial became available, so I decided to open This & That, essentially an extension of what the truck offered. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Haute Wheels has been in hibernation, but will be back at the Nanaimo Night Market this summer.”

And what aspect of Niki’s work gets her the most fired up?

“While living in Vancouver, we renovated numerous homes, moving 11 times! So I’m very passionate about home decor and [helping to] personalize your space.”

Asked to describe her style, Niki says, “My home is very eclectic. For example, a neutral palette with lots of white and subtle pops of colour, but we also have a disco ball in the front entry. Fashion-wise, I’m pretty casual; jeans, T-shirt, sneakers. I have yet to meet a romper that I didn’t like. I love to accessorize.”

Last book read: Becoming by Michelle Obama.

Currently reading: Untangled by Lisa Damour.

Favourite day bag: Sticks & Stones belt bag and Neverfull tote.

Fave jewellery designer: David Yurman.

Necessary indulgence: A good moisturizer, like Midnight Paloma Everyday Moisturizer.

Scent: Pomegranate Noir by Jo Malone London.

Must-have hair product: Ouai Leave In Conditioner.

Piece of art: Ettiquette Spiked Heart.

Era of time: 1970s.

Favourite cocktail: Paloma.

Favorite city: Los Angeles.

Flower: Peony.

Favourite place in whole world: My home.

