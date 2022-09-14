Life style etc

“Trust your instincts and intuition, follow your passion, go get what you want in life. Just do something new that is not comfortable—step out do what you want!”

These are the best life lessons that internationally acclaimed makeup artist Heather Nightingale has learned in her more than 20-year career.

After studying art at Alberta University of the Arts and Emily Carr University of Art + Design in Vancouver, Heather transferred her art, skills and knowledge to enhancing the natural beauty of the human face, using skin as her canvas.

“A few years later, I elevated my performance of artistry by going to Paris to study with Dany Sanz—the world-renowned creator of the brand Make Up For Ever. This is when I bloomed!”

Asked what fires her up the most in her work, she says, “I get fired up when I get to create and enhance the skin and meet the most incredible people. Nothing beats being an artist when your canvas is alive with energy and passion.”

When it comes to good style, Heather believes the most important aspect is understanding yourself.

“What feels good? What excites you? What makes you feel vibrant and exuberant?”

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: Coco Chanel.

Favourite artist: Dany Sanz.

Piece of art: “The Kiss,” Gustav Klimt.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Dior.

Favourite cocktail: Caesar.

Favourite musician: Bob Marley.

Favourite city to visit: New York City.

Film that inspires love of style: The Devil Wears Prada.

Favourite album: ACDC’s Back in Black.

Favourite place in the world: Maui.

Favourite flower: Bird of Paradise.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during hard times: Having good friends by my side.

Fashion & Beauty

All-time favourite piece: Vintage tuxedo jacket.

Currently coveting: Dior bag.

Favourite shoes: Prada boots.

Accessories you spend the most money on: Jewellery.

Fashion obsession: Cos brand.

Favourite work tool: My collection of makeup brushes from around the world.

Fashion obsession right now: A zebra print cast mini dress with draping by Dolce & Gabbana.

Favourite moisturizer: Whipped Sunday Moisturizer by MisMacK Clean Cosmetics.

Scent: Havana Cologne by Geo. F. Trumper.

Beauty secret: Sleeping on a silk pillowcase and wearing a silk mask at night. Sleep!

Necessary indulgence: Spanks bodywear.

Favourite Hair Product: Drybar Mr. Incredible styling mousse.

Reading Material

Favourite print magazine: Vogue.

Favourite style blog: glamlifeblog.com.

Coffee table book: Pursuit 365 by Shelly Lynn Hughes.

Favourite author of all time: Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



