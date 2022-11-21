The future of work is flexible, and its home base is Surrey’s King George Hub

“The pandemic completely shifted how, where and when people work,” says Wayne Berger, CEO of IWG in the Americas which is opening King George Hub, a flexible workspace in Surrey, on Nov. 28.

Even before the pandemic, flexible workspaces were one of the fastest growing trends in real estate and business culture. Then millions of Canadians proved the effectiveness of working from home in 2020, and that trend only accelerated.

“The pandemic completely shifted how, where and when people work,” says Wayne Berger, CEO of IWG in the Americas which is opening King George Hub, a flexible workspace in Surrey, on Nov. 28. “Canadians developed different values when it comes to work-life balance, and we also changed our definition of productivity — it’s no longer about hours worked, but about being more productive with our time. And commuting is the enemy of productivity.”

At the same time, we learned during the pandemic that working from home comes with its own challenges: isolation, insufficient separation between work and home life, distractions from pets, family or roommates, and cramped, uncomfortable work spaces.

“Flexible workspaces doesn’t mean working from home. Humans are social animals: we crave connection, and find wonderful business and social opportunities when we’re able to engage with people from different walks of life,” Berger says.

So it’s no surprise that IWG plc, which founded the flexible workspace movement in 1989, has seen its fastest rate of growth in the last five years.

“The demand for flexible workspaces has continued to accelerate beyond the pandemic,” Berger says.

Flexible work isn’t just good for employees — it’s great for companies and landlords too.

“Shifting away from the traditional real estate model offers companies a tremendous amount of savings. We’re also a partner and solution-provider for building owners, who get a higher return on their investment when offering flexible work spaces. We build vibrant spaces that serve the landlord, the modern business and modern workers.”

Spaces King George Hub is a flexible workspace purpose-built for the ways people work today, with private offices, on-demand meeting rooms, co-working cafés and more.

The King George Hub

Surrey is growing not only in population but also in influence, and its new beating heart is King George Hub. The walkable, connected, amenity-rich core offers shopping and restaurants, health and professional services, entertainment, a Skytrain station and plenty of places to call home nearby. Up just one flight of stairs from all the action is Spaces King George Hub, a flexible workspace purpose-built for the ways people work today.

“It’s a real ecosystem, with eight types of work environment within one 40,000 square foot location to suit all work purposes and styles,” Berger says.

There’s a club lounge and café experience, booths and soft seating to meet with clients or network with other entrepreneurs, and private phone booths easily accessible from the coworking space. Take advantage of meeting rooms with all the necessary technology for both physical and virtual meetings, three separate terraces when the sun is shining, plus an assortment of private office sizes to suit everyone from individual entrepreneurs to large teams.

“It gives you the ability to plan your work day around a number of work environments, depending on what’s required.”

Choose the service that works for you or your business:

Private office space: All inclusive office space that’s private and accessible 24/7.

All inclusive office space that’s private and accessible 24/7. Coworking membership: Choose how many days per month you’ll need access — five days, ten days or unlimited. Enjoy access during business hours.

Choose how many days per month you’ll need access — five days, ten days or unlimited. Enjoy access during business hours. Dedicated desk: Enjoy a private desk and personal locker in an inspiring shared workspace, accessible 24/7. You’ll also gain free access to over 3,000 coworking spaces around the world.

Enjoy a private desk and personal locker in an inspiring shared workspace, accessible 24/7. You’ll also gain free access to over 3,000 coworking spaces around the world. Virtual office: Establish a presence at the King George Hub with mail handling, phone answering services, plus on-demand access to office and coworking spaces.

Establish a presence at the King George Hub with mail handling, phone answering services, plus on-demand access to office and coworking spaces. Meeting rooms: Book meeting rooms on-demand, with a variety of room sizes and all the support services you need.

To learn more about Spaces King George Hub, book a tour and redeem your special offer, click here.

