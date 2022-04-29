Another attack outside mosque after Surrey incident

Same night a group of men were attacked outside Surrey mosque, a small group of Muslim women were verbally harassed while heading home after evening Ramadan prayers in Langley.

Some individuals made comments on their attire and religious beliefs, said Imam Fawad Kalsi.

Kalsi is still gathering details about the incident, but believes that the women were harassed because they were in their ethnic attire.

No complaint has been filed with the RCMP yet as Kalsi is waiting to get in touch with the women to get more information.

In a separate incident the same night, a vehicle nearly hit a pedestrian outside a Surrey mosque. RCMP have identified the person who they believe was driving the car.

Three pedestrians were doused with water – and one allegedly almost hit by the same vehicle – outside the Surrey Jamia Masjid in Newton in the final days of Ramadan.

Kalsi is unsure if the two incidents were linked, said he is disturbed by the threat his community members face.

“At the end we are connected with Islamophobia… it needs to be dealt with,” he said. “The government should do more… this is unacceptable that is happening in Canada.”

Kalsi also pointed out at the London, Ontario terror attack case that happened last year, killing four people, including a teenager.

“We are not going to stop practicing our freedom of religion. Our community is strong… we need to stay vigilant and protect our community.”

Following the two incidents, MP John Aldag expressed his concerns and condemned the attack. He paid a visit to the Langley centre and met with the imam and other community members.

“I am gravely concerned about two incidents that took place outside local mosques last night during Ramadan,” he said, asking local law enforcement to investigate the matters.

“There is an unfortunate history of Islamophobia in Canada, including the terrorist attack in London. We must stand up against all forms of Islamophobia and prosecute those who commit hate crimes. This is particularly the case after the second incident mimicked the London terrorist attack by imitating worshippers with a vehicle.”

He assured the people at the mosque that he would follow up with local law enforcement to ensure that proper measures were being taken to find the individual and ensure the protection of Muslims in Cloverdale and Langley City.

Kalsi appreciated Aldag’s visit and described him as a “longtime good friend” of the centre.

