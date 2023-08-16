The Sts’ailes First Nation flag flies beside the Harrison Hot Springs, British Columbia and Canadian flags in the village. (Observer File Photo)

The Sts’ailes First Nation flag flies beside the Harrison Hot Springs, British Columbia and Canadian flags in the village. (Observer File Photo)

Harrison Mayor apologizes after missing land acknowledgement on Canada Day

Ed Wood wrote a formal letter to Sts’ailes First Nation

The mayor of Harrison Hot Springs issued a formal apology to the chief of the Sts’sailes First Nation for the lack of land acknowledgement during Canada Day opening ceremonies.

“I sincerely apologize to you, your council and your families for what happened at the Canada Day 2023 opening ceremony and renew our commitment to working with you,” Wood read from the letter during the most recent village council meeting. “There are many aspects to the work we must do and today I’m acknowledging the valued partnership between our communities.”

Wood offered to meet with the Sts’ailes officials to reinforce their partnership and resolve the error.

Land acknowledgements are formal statements of respect and recognition appreciating First Nations people as traditional stewards of their respective lands and recognizing their traditional territory. These statements traditionally precede formal ceremonies, government meetings and special occasions.

Harrison Hot Springs is on the ancient village site of Qwó:íls, part of the traditional territory of the Sts’ailes people.

Harrison Hot Springs

