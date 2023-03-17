UFV’s Gabrielle Attieh has been named the U Sports women’s volleyball player of the year.

UFV’s Gabrielle Attieh named U Sports women’s volleyball player of the year

Surrey product becomes first Cascades athlete to earn honour

One week after being named the Canada West women’s volleyball player of the year, UFV’s Gabrielle Attieh has earned another big honour.

The Cascades star was announced as the U Sports women’s volleyball player of the year on Thursday (March 16) evening in Vancouver. She was also acknowledge as a first-team all-Canadian at the event.

This marks the first time a UFV women’s volleyball player has earned this honour.

“I’m truly honoured to be this year’s recipient,” Attieh addressed at the awards reception. “This room is full of deserving women who are truly outstanding and talented at the sport, and I’m thankful to be here amongst you. This success is not mine alone. I want to thank my family who has always supported me, and my loving husband who is my biggest encourager. And also my teammates this season who stayed connected and uplifting to create an environment where I was able to thrive and play free.”

“I would also like to thank my coach Janelle [Rozema] for allowing me and my team to grow and for her to foster an environment that allows her athletes to learn freely. I’m inspired by her heart for empowering women in sport, and I look forward to seeing the Cascades program continue to flourish under her leadership.”

Attieh led the nation with 404 kills and 458.5 points during the 2022-23 regular season while becoming just the fifth player in Canada West history to reach the 400-kill mark in a single season. She led Canada West in kills per set with 4.34 and points per set with 4.9 while also showing her defensive prowess by finishing seventh in the conference with 292 digs.

After coming to a young Cascades’ program with three years of previous U Sports volleyball experience as a middle, Attieh has quickly established herself as one of the nation’s premier players on the left side. She notched at least 20 kills on seven occasions during the regular season, including a season-high 22 kills on four occasions.

RELATED: UFV’s Gabrielle Attieh named Canada West volleyball player of the year

“She brings a massive amount of leadership to our team, – and wisdom and experience – I think that her presence in the U Sports league makes our league, and all of our teams stronger,” said Rozema.

The Surrey product and fourth-year player started all 24 regular season matches for the UFV Cascades in 2022-23, earning U Sports athlete of the week twice and CW player of the week once.

