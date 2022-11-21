Members of the Intercultural Youth Anti-Racism Awareness Program are preparing to host Art Against Racism, an anti-racism youth art exhibition. Submit your art before Feb. 15!

Art against racism: Surrey and Delta youth, submit your creation today!

Selected art will be displayed at Surrey City Hall in March, generating dialogue about racism

“What’s the problem with being ‘not racist?’ It is a claim that signifies neutrality: ‘I am not a racist, but neither am I aggressively against racism.’ But there is no neutrality in the racism struggle. The opposite of ‘racist’ isn’t ‘not racist.’ It is ‘antiracist.’”

So writes Ibram X. Kendi in his book, How to Be an Antiracist. A group of youth in Surrey and Delta are taking Kendi’s words to heart — and they’re inviting young artists to join them.

As part of the one-year Intercultural Youth Anti-Racism Awareness Program (IYARAP) funded by the Federal Government of Canada, youth ambassadors are hosting Art Against Racism, an anti-racism youth art exhibition. If you’re an artist between the ages of 13 and 25 living in Delta or Surrey, this is your chance to make a difference in your community and show your art!

The Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society (PICS) Intercultural Youth Anti-Racism Awareness Program provides an opportunity to youth aged 13 to 25 years of all cultural, religious, and gender-based backgrounds in Surrey and Delta to confront racism and discrimination online and in the community.

Over the year-long program, youth aim to promote digital literacy and curb online hate; promote intercultural and interfaith understanding; and engaging in discussions on multiculturalism and diversity that build understanding of the disparities and challenges faced by local youth and their families belonging to racialized and/or religious minority groups.

The Youth Anti-Racism Exhibition is led by five youth ambassadors, selected to educate and empower peers and other community members to recognize and respond to racism and discrimination. The art exhibition will be shared with community members, service providers, local officials, law enforcement personnel, and members of the public.

For more information, call 604-596-7722 ext. 161 or email iyarap@pics.bc.ca. To learn more about how to be antiracist, follow IYARAP on Instagram @pics_iyarap.

