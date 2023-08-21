Bringing world record charcuterie board to White Rock presents unique challenges

What about the birds? How will the food stay fresh? Sheila’s Catering answers your questions

Sheila’s Catering owners Wes Levesque, left, and Brant Darling have thought of everything ahead of Sept. 2’s Charcuterie on the Pier, including scaring off seagulls and keeping food fresh!

On Saturday, Sept. 2, Charcuterie on the Pier will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for longest charcuterie board, laying out 500 feet of meats, cheeses and other gastronomic delights on Canada’s longest pier.

If you want to be a part of history, tickets are on sale now. And if you want to know how Sheila’s Catering Co. plans to pull it off, find out more below.

How will the charcuterie be protected from seagulls?

Charcuterie on the Pier has contracted a professional falconer to patrol the area with three trained falcons. Having trained birds of prey on site will help scare off other birds.

“It’s a technique that’s used at Vancouver airport, Granville Island and other places where humans want to discourage birds from hanging around. We’re pretty excited to see it in action!” says Wes Levesque, director of operations for Sheila’s Catering Co.

How will the food stay fresh?

500 feet of charcuterie is a lot of food, and Sheila’s Catering Co. has plans to keep it fresh for everyone! Food safety is their top priority.

“We’ll use ice blankets to keep the charcuterie board chilled, and will uncover the board in sections so that all guests have access to fresh charcuterie,” Levesque says.

Visitors will be able to snack in shifts between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and everyone who buys a ticket will get to take home their own personal-sized charcuterie board as a keepsake — one two-foot section of the record-setting board!

What if it rains?

If the weather doesn’t cooperate, Charcuterie on the Pier will take place on Sunday, Sept. 4. Ticket holders will be notified of the change via email.

What’s included in my ticket?

All guests will enjoy delicious charcuterie during their designated Tier time, while sipping their favourite beverage and listening to live music. VIP and Tier One ticket holders will get to witness the official Guinness World Record Adjudication, and all guests will receive a souvenir charcuterie board. All net proceeds from the event will benefit Sources Food Banks, Friends of the Pier and the Semiahmoo Rotary Club.

Can I attend without a ticket?

The public is welcome to celebrate in Memorial Park (at the base of the pier) for an official welcome from Semiahmoo First Nation and Sheila’s Catering Co., plus free activities and live entertainment from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Only ticket holders will be permitted on the pier.

To buy your tickets, learn more about the event and find a full list of sponsors, visit charcuterieonthepier.com. Get the latest details in their newsletter, or follow them on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

