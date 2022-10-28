Colon Broom Reviews – Do ColonBroom Colon Cleanse Ingredients Work or Cheap Supplement?

ColonBroom is a colon cleanser that works efficiently in maintaining the health of your gut. It helps strengthen your gut microbiota and digestive system health.

It is considered one of the best dietary supplements for improving bowel movements and providing a healthier gut, as per various customer reviews. In this article, we will discuss this supplement and see if it’s really worth the hype and provides you with better health.

But first, let us have an overview of the product from the table given below.

Product Overview Product Name ColonBroom Product Manufacturer & Distributor Max Health Nutrition LLC Product Category Dietary Supplement Product Form Powder Mix Serving Size 5.7 gram / 0.2 oz (1 full scoop) Servings Per Container 60 Product Description It is an advanced colon cleansing dietary supplement. It helps you lose weight and improves your overall gut health. Intake Guideline You are suggested to mix 1 scoop of ColonBroom powder with 250 ml of water and drink 1 hour before or 30 minutes after a meal daily. Consume this powder mix twice daily. Features Of The Product Made in the USA All-Natural Ingredients Vegan Vegetarian-friendly Keto-diet friendly Intermittent Fasting-friendly GMO-free Additive-free Filler-free Gluten-free Artificial Sweetener-free Ingredients Inside ColonBroom Powder Calcium Citric Acid Crystallized Lemon Dietary Fiber Fruit and Vegetable Juice Natural Flavor Potassium Psyllium Husk Powder Rice Hulls Sea Salt Sodium Soluble Fiber Stevia Leaf Extract Total Carbohydrate Key Benefits Of Using ColonBroom Reduces inflammation in your digestive tract Improves your digestive health Maintains regular bowel movements Promotes weight loss Helps cleanse your gut and improves your gut health ColonBroom Price Buy a 1 month supply at $64.99 per bottle + free shipping – 60 servings + 1 ColonBroom Bottle Buy a 3-month supply at $35.99 per bottle + free shipping – 180 servings + 3 ColonBroom Bottles Buy a 6-month supply at $27.99 per bottle + free US shipping – 360 servings + 6 ColonBroom Bottles Student Discount On ColonBroom Get extra 20% off on verification of your student card on Student Beans. Bonus Product On your first Colon Broom bottle purchase, you get an anti-inflammatory diet guide absolutely free. Money-Back Guarantee 100% satisfaction 60-day money-back guarantee Where to Buy Official Website Of ColonBroom

What Is ColonBroom Supplement?

ColonBroom is a safe and effective colon-cleansing dietary supplement that comes in the form of easy-to-mix powder. It is free from stimulants, gluten, egg, artificial flavoring, and fillers.

The primary role of this supplement is to help you experience regular bowel movements by relieving constipation. It is a fiber-based colon cleanser that helps you lose pounds by reducing bloating and improving your gut health.

The official website of ColonBroom provides customized consumption plans for this powder with respect to gender, weight, height, health issues, etc. This customization helps individuals deal with their issues uniquely.

Using ColonBroom daily helps promote weight loss through natural means. The ingredients inside this powder are the reason for the health benefits provided by this supplement to your body. The Colon Broom top-tier organic ingredients like Psyllium Husk, Stevia Leaf, etc. play a major role in providing these health benefits.

So, if you face difficulty in losing weight, constipation, heaviness in your gut, lack of energy, bloating, etc., then you should take this powder daily to relieve you from these difficulties and health issues.

Who Are The Makers Of ColonBroom Supplement?

The makers of the ColonBroom supplement are Max Health Nutrition LLC. The product is manufactured and distributed by them only.

It is claimed by makers that ColonBroom is a natural colon cleanser formulated to support bowel movements and induce weight loss. The Colon Broom quiz on the official ColonBroom website is a unique thing not very often seen on websites of other similar dietary supplements available on the market.

What Are The Ingredients Contained In ColonBroom That Make It Work?

ColonBroom is one of the best ways to improve gut and digestive health without resorting to unnatural pills and prescription medications. It contains the following core ingredients to impart the benefits to the supplement it does:

Rice Hulls

The hulls of rice grains have long been used as a natural remedy for digestive problems. Rice hulls are rich in soluble dietary fibers, which can bind to toxins and other harmful substances in the intestines. This helps eliminate them from the body.

According to the American Cancer Society, diets low in whole grains and high in processed foods increase the risk of colon cancer. Whole grains like brown rice provide more nutrition than refined grains such as white rice.

Sea Salt

Sea salt is made by evaporating seawater until only its mineral content remains. It retains many of the beneficial properties of seawater.

It contains trace amounts of iodine, which is essential for proper thyroid function. Iodine deficiency leads to goiter, a swelling of the thyroid gland. Goiter is often accompanied by fatigue, weight gain, depression, and hair loss.

Psyllium Husk Powder

Psyllium husks are the outer covering of seeds from plants in the Plantago genus. They are a type of mucilaginous seed coat. Psyllium husks are commonly found in commercial psyllium products.

They are a great source of soluble dietary fiber. Soluble fiber binds to bile salts and cholesterol in the intestine, helping to reduce cholesterol levels.

Soluble fiber also helps maintain healthy digestion. In addition, it absorbs water and expands in the stomach, making you feel full longer.

Psyllium husk powder is also a good source of vitamins A, B6, C, D, and K.

Psyllium husk is also an excellent source of soluble fiber. The bulkiness of this fiber makes it difficult for the body to digest. However, it begins to swell and expand when it reaches the large intestine. This causes the intestinal walls to stretch out, increasing their surface area.

As a result, the gut becomes more porous and allows nutrients to pass through into the bloodstream faster. This process reduces constipation and improves bowel movements. Psyllium is also helpful in treating diarrhea and irritable bowel syndrome.

In fact, studies show that people who take psyllium regularly experience fewer episodes of these conditions. Psyllium has also been shown to improve blood sugar control and lower cholesterol levels.

Potassium

Potassium is an important electrolyte that plays a role in maintaining fluid balance in the body. Potassium is needed to regulate muscle contractions and nerve impulses.

A diet deficient in potassium may lead to muscle cramps, irregular heartbeat, and even death. The average adult needs 4,700 milligrams of potassium per day.

Citric Acid

Citric acid is a natural substance produced by the liver. It is used as a food additive to preserve foods such as fruits and vegetables. Citric acid can be found in citrus fruit juices.

Studies have shown that consuming small amounts of citric acid every day can help prevent certain types of cancer. However, excessive consumption of citric acid can cause digestive problems.

For instance, if you consume too much citric acid, it will bind with minerals like calcium and magnesium. These minerals are essential for bone health. This binding prevents them from being absorbed by the body. As a result, your bones become weak and brittle.

Crystallized Lemon

Lemon juice contains citric acid. When lemon juice is mixed with water, it forms crystals called lemonscale.

This crystallization process helps break up fatty deposits in the intestine. This reduces constipation and improves digestion.

It also increases the flow of bile into the intestine. Bile is a chemical compound that aids in fat digestion.

Lemonscale is also known to reduce cholesterol levels. Studies suggest that drinking lemonade before meals can help reduce cholesterol levels.

Lemon juice is also believed to boost energy levels. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition showed that when men drank lemon juice, their testosterone levels increased. Testosterone is a hormone that promotes sexual desire and fertility.

Stevia Leaf Extract

Stevia leaf extract has been used in Japan since ancient times. It is commonly referred to as “sweetleaf” because of its sweet taste.

These leaves contain steviol glycosides, which are similar to sugar. Stevia leaves are often added to tea and coffee drinks.

However, studies show that stevia may interfere with insulin metabolism. This could lead to weight gain.

What Are The Benefits Of ColonBroom?

ColonBroom is a natural dietary supplement that helps strengthen your body’s immune system functioning. This supplement is well-known in the market for its varied advantages ranging from improved immunity, timely bowel movements, blood sugar control, and overall health improvement.

A ColonBroom review mentioned on the official website says – “The best!!!!! It’s not harsh on your stomach, and that’s what I love.! No bloating and more energy!”

There are many other reviews by customers that mention the impact of this supplement on their health.

The ingredients in this supplement help in making the formulation of this supplement unique and advanced. The benefits of the ColonBroom supplement due to the presence of these natural ingredients are discussed below.

Helps Promote Lightness In Your Gut

Using ColonBroom fiber supplement daily helps reduce heaviness in your gut. This supplement works to detoxify your body with the presence of ingredients like Psyllium husk powder.

ColonBroom promotes lightness in your gut by eliminating and cleansing all the accumulated toxins and harmful bacteria in your body, especially the gut.

Helps Improve Digestive Health

ColonBroom is a natural supplement that provides several digestive health advantages to the human body, thus helping in boosting digestive health. It helps reduce the risks of irritable bowel syndrome, inflammation in your digestive tract, and other digestive issues.

The proper working of the digestive tract helps in the easy movement of food down the line and also helps in ingestion and digestion. The main reason for poor digestive health is improper digestion of food which can be a reason for embarrassment in the public domain.

Helps Prevent Irregular Bowel Movements

The ColonBroom supplement works to strengthen the functioning of the microbiota or microbiome in your gut.

This strengthened gut microbiota relieves constipation, boosts the metabolism process, and provides overall gut health advantages. The production of good bacteria in your gut with this powder helps eliminate the risks of irregular bowel movements.

Helps Relieve Constipation

The working of the ColonBroom supplement begins from the digestive tract itself. This powder firstly cleanses this tract and removes all the toxins so as to ensure its proper functioning.

Using ColonBroom, your gut is cleansed by the detoxification process. This cleansing removes all the impurities and makes a pathway for the poop to pass out, and cuts the web formed by the stuck poop. Thus, helping in relieving bowel issues and constipation.

Helps Promote Weight Loss

ColonBroom helps you lose weight by suppressing your appetite and reducing your food cravings. The feeling of satiety is induced in your stomach which makes you feel full for a certain duration of time.

The ColonBroom ingredients, like psyllium husk powder, crystallized lemon, and stevia leaf extract, help in reducing bloating and promoting weight loss. This digestive supplement helps in weight reduction by eliminating excess fat, increasing your metabolic health and essential fiber intake.

The intake of calories is also lowered due to reduced food cravings.

Helps Improve Energy Levels and Blood Pressure

Various Colon Broom reviews by customers have mentioned the role of this supplement in increasing their energy levels to carry out different physical activities throughout the day.

This increase in energy levels is done by boosting metabolism and metabolic rate. Using ColonBroom daily, the food you eat does not get stored as fat but rather gets converted to energy to carry out different biological functions.

This colon cleanser also helps reduce the consumption of salt causing weight gain and high blood pressure issues. The presence of sea salt in the powder as one of the ingredients helps in this role.

Helps To Promote Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

ColonBroom plays a role in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels by improving the functioning of the gut alongside the secretion of pancreatic juices.

The detoxification of the gut from all the toxins leads to reduced sugar cravings, thus assisting in maintaining healthy blood and sugar levels. This reduced intake of sugar also promotes weight loss. To satisfy the sugar needs of your body, a natural sweetener plant called Stevia Leaf Extract is used in ColonBroom.

A few Colon Broom reviews of customers with blood sugar issues state the positive effect of this supplement on these levels.

Supports All-Around Health

Using this supplement, as per various Colon Broom reviews, several customers have seen an improvement in their overall health and body functioning.

This supplement helps improve skin health, promotes weight loss, induces regular poops, improves digestive system health and intestinal health, relieves constipation, increases essential fiber intake, maintains healthy body weight, helps in kidney stone prevention, strengthens the body’s immunity and immune system, etc.

Is ColonBroom Safe?

ColonBroom is a natural colon cleanser that helps improve your gut health and promotes weight loss. The ingredients used in the ColonBroom fiber supplement are completely natural, thus eliminating any side effects on your body.

As per several ColonBroom reviews by customers, there have been no side effects reported yet. But, there are a few things that the makers ask the users to keep in mind before consuming this powder, as follows:

The makers do not recommend the consumption of this powder during bedtime.

Always drink this powder mix 2 hours before or after your medication for any health issues, if any.

In case of any allergic reaction, stop using the powder immediately and consult a medical professional as early as possible.

The product has been designed only for adults and not children.

Consult a health professional if you are pregnant, lactating, or have abdominal pain before consuming ColonBroom.

Mix this powder with a sufficient quantity of water to avoid choking.

Where Can You Buy ColonBroom?

The makers suggest purchasing ColonBroom from the ColonBroom official website only. This is because there are other platforms that sell similar products, so to avoid getting scammed by fake products, you should purchase ColonBroom from its official website.

ColonBroom Price – How Much Does ColonBroom Cost?

The ColonBroom supplement is available for purchase on its official website in the form of 3 subscription plans at discounted rates. The 3 package bundles subscription plans are as follows:

Buy 1 ColonBroom bottle or a 1-month supply at $64.99 per bottle and get free shipping. You will get 1 bottle every month, that is, 60 servings.

Buy 3 ColonBroom bottles or a 3-month supply at $35.99 per bottle and get free shipping. You will get 3 bottles for every 3 months is 180 servings.

Buy 6 ColonBroom bottles or a 6-month supply at $27.99 per bottle and get free shipping. You will get 6 bottles every 6 months, that is, 360 servings.

There is also a student discount facility available on the ColonBroom official website. You can redeem a 20% extra discount by using the code ‘Student Beans’ at checkout after verification of your student status.

Bonus Product

On the first time you purchase any subscription plan of ColonBroom from its official website, you get a free bonus – An easy-to-follow personalized anti-inflammatory diet guide.

This is a 28-day diet guide that contains different anti-bloating exercises and 112 delicious meals for your gut health. The regular retail price of this diet guide is $39.99.

Is There A Money Back Guarantee On ColonBroom?

The makers of ColonBroom provide an assured 100% 60-day money-back guarantee on the purchase of any of the subscription plans from the official website. The makers of this supplement believe that ColonBroom can help improve the overall health of its users.

But, in case you are unsatisfied with the product results, then you can ask for a complete refund by returning the purchased bottles to the shipping address provided by their customer support team.

What Is The Scientific Evidence Behind The Working Of ColonBroom?

ColonBroom is one such supplement that increases your natural dietary fiber consumption. This is due to the presence of natural ingredients in the powder mix.

The science behind the working of ColonBroom powder is based on these ingredients only that have been scientifically tested and studied by various research centers for their health benefits. In this section of the ColonBroom review, we will discuss a few pieces of scientific evidence of these ingredients that make ColonBroom efficient.

The most important ingredient in ColonBroom is Psyllium Husk powder. Psyllium Husk is a natural laxative that absorbs water in your gut and regulates your bowel movements. A study conducted on the effect of Psyllium Husk on patients suffering from constipation stated that this ingredient helps in improving the functioning of the intestinal microbiota.

Stevia leaf extract used in ColonBroom acts as a natural sweetener in place of sugar. A study conducted on stevia leaf extract found that this natural sweetener can help promote weight loss and weight management.

Citric Acid, found in lemon juice, oranges, citrus fruits, etc., is another ingredient used in making the powder mix of ColonBroom. It plays a role in stimulating your digestive system to prevent constipation and diarrhea-like issues. A study conducted on mice challenging the effects of citric acid on the endotoxin-induced oxidative stress of the liver found that it helps decrease liver damage and DNA fragmentation.

All the other ColonBroom ingredients have been similarly scientifically studied for their health benefits.

Final Verdict – Is ColonBroom Worth A Shot?

To conclude this ColonBroom review, it is safe to say that the product does what its makers, Max Health Nutrition LLC, claim. It helps people lose weight, maintains the health of the gut, improves bowel movements, maintains healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels, reduces food cravings, helps in body detoxification, and improves overall health. ColonBroom works with gut health issues and ensures weight loss as well.

The main advantage of using the ColonBroom powder is that it doesn’t have any significant side effects or allergic reactions to your health. So, buy now and check the results for yourself!