Comedian Shaun Majumder will turn ‘HATE’ into ‘LOVE’ at next month’s New West show

In 2019, comedian Shaun Majumder brought his show HATE to the Massey Theatre, a performance inspired largely by living in the Trump era and the rise of hate he witnessed in both the US and Canada.

Now the new dad is coming back to New Westminster with a flipped perspective: The LOVE Tour comes to the Massey Theatre Feb. 3!

For 14 years Majumder brought laughs to Canadians as a cast member on This Hour Has 22 Minutes, and he’s also appeared in films like Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle and the Farrelly Brothers comedy Unhitched. Most recently he’s been cracking jokes as host of the CBC original series Race Against The Tide!, and he’s a perennial favourite at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Comedy Festival.

Majumder was born and raised in Burlington, Newfoundland, population 350. In his stand-up he said he that because he was raised by a white mother around white people, he had no idea he was anything but white. “I didn’t know I was brown until my 18th birthday when my mom popped it to me: “Oh yeah you’re brown.”

He first tried stand-up at a talent show in his high school cafeteria and says he bombed and swore he’d never do it again. But he pursued theatre at Dalhousie University and was soon studying improv and stand-up at The Second City and Yuk Yuks in Toronto.

In 2013, his documentary series “Majumder Manor” debuted on the W Network in Canada, about his dream to transform his rural hometown of Burlington, Newfoundland into a high end, sustainable tourist destination. The project, OME NEWFOUNDLAND, now provides eco-luxe accommodations for tourists who visit Burlington to enjoy the beauty that he grew up with.

These days Majumder lives in Los Angeles with his wife, their two Boston Terriers, and their brand-new baby girl, Mattis Maple Majumder.

Tickets for The LOVE Tour are $56, and on sale now at masseytheatre.com! All safety protocols and vaccine card authorization will be in place. Majumder comes to Massey Theatre for one night only, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

The Massey Theatre opened in 1949 as British Columbia’s largest theatre, at the time, with 1,260 seats. Since then, its lights have shone on thousands of performances and has become a cherished space to experience the arts. Catch all the latest shows at masseytheatre.com, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @masseytheatre.

