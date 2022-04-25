Cutting-edge technology takes the pain out of waterline repair

Surrey’s family-run plumbing and restoration service with a difference can save you time and money!

If you find your home in sudden need of water line repair, you’re likely bracing yourself for the mess, hassle and cost of the repairs to come.

The good news is that doesn’t have to be the scenario, says a Surrey plumber and restoration specialist.

State-of-the-art trenchless water line replacement is the plumbing industry’s most advanced technology that allows for replacement of water lines without digging up your yard, explains Preston Pilgrim, owner of Your Guy Plumbing & Drainage.

The result? Less mess, timelier repairs and reduced cost – it’s a service that’s fast, efficient and reliable, and allows you to relax, confident that Pilgrim and the experienced Your Guy Plumbing team are taking care of everything.

“The trenchless technology we provide is a little different from many others, so it’s important to let homeowners know about this unique option,” says Pilgrim. “We save home owners a lot of headaches – and money.”

Your Guy Plumbing & Drainage provides free estimates.

Family company working for Lower Mainland families

Whether through their trenchless services or their full suite of plumbing, drainage and heating services, Your Guy Plumbing & Drainage takes pride in their work, and goes that extra mile to ensure that each and every customer is satisfied.

“We’re a newer company and we’re also a small, family-based company – it’s myself and my brother with my mom doing the accounting.”

However, this is a small business with big aspirations, striving to push the envelope in the plumbing and water restoration industry.

Their forward-thinking goal? “To become the leaders in our industry in customer satisfaction, innovation and contribution. We are here to set the stage for the next wave of home service contractors.”

Experienced Your Guy Plumbing & Drainage technicians offer a wide range of services and they do the job right.

Other services provided by this ambitious local company include:

Plumbing Services: Bath and shower installation; leak detection; sink repair; polyB removal; toilets; traditional and tankless water heaters; and water softener repair and installation

Drainage Services: Drain cleaning; camera inspections; hydro jetting; sewer repairs and replacement; septic installations; and sump pumps.

Heating Services: Boiler repair and installation

Your Guy Plumbing and Drainage is a small business with a large service area, stretching from Vancouver to Tsawwasssen, White Rock, Port Moody, New Westminster, Ladner, Coquitlam and many other communities in between. They offer 24-hour emergency plumbing so you can rest assured that no matter what time of day you may be dealing with a burst pipe or other emergency, they’ll answer the call.

To learn more about this leading-edge business located at 13696 100the Ave #2909, Surrey you can check them out on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or watch an informative video on YouTube.

