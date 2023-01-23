Find your future! Mega Job Fair returns Feb. 6

Opportunities to find training and education, employment support, great work and more!

Thousands of attendees and numerous exhibitors participate in the PICS MEGA JOB FAIR, which has been connecting employers with job seekers for over 15 years! Register now to reserve your free spot, and learn more at megajobfair.ca.

Ready to take the next leap forward in your career, and find the job that sets you on the path to success? Mark your calendar for Monday, Feb. 6, when many of the province’s top employers will converge on Vancouver’s Italian Cultural Centre.

What: PICS Mega Job Fair! Reduce the stress and pressure on both employers and job seekers when recruiting, networking and job searching. Explore career and training opportunities, or build brand awareness for your company.

When: Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Italian Cultural Centre, 3075 Slocan Street Vancouver, BC.

Since 1987, Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services helping new immigrants, seniors, farm workers, refugees, women, and youth. The annual Mega Job Fair is one of many PICS employment programs, and the organization also provides Youth Trade Programs, Children and Youth Services, Community Programs, Settlement Services, Language Services, Social Programs, Housing Services and much more!

Mega Job Fair Exhibitors

Job seekers can explore career options with employers such as retailers, restaurants, service providers, banks, credit unions, and crown corporations, while employers can meet and recruit motivated candidates.

Gold, Silver and Bronze sponsors:

BC Corrections: Create change in your community as a Correctional Officer. Be a role model, be a peace officer, join BC Corrections!

Royal Bank of Canada: As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, RBC's 89,000+ employees help clients thrive and communities prosper.

University of Canada West: UCW is an innovative business and technology-oriented institution that offers applied undergraduate and graduate degrees for domestic and international students.

UCW is an innovative business and technology-oriented institution that offers applied undergraduate and graduate degrees for domestic and international students. FCR (Foreign Credential Recognition): FCR Program helps Internationally Trained Professionals to get back into their professional field or alternative related career field. They also offer loans to cover the cost of credentialing.

Western Community College: Western Community College offers over 56 programs across four campuses to the Greater Vancouver community. Through community partnerships and the support of the Government of British Columbia, has the privilege of providing 100 percent government-funded education to eligible applicants.

Workplace Integration for Multi-barriered Individuals (WIMBI): Free program funded by the Government of Canada to improve employability through group facilitated job readiness training.

Find dozens of other exhibitors at the Mega Job Fair:

Canadian Armed Forces

MTU Maintenance Canada

Native Education College

NorthWest Skills Institute

Drake Medox College

Developmental Disabilities Association

CPABC

VPL Skilled Immigrant Centre

The Universal Group

SELC College

Alpine Building

New York Painting and Coating

Back in Motion

CN

Gambling Support BC

Securiguard

Food Process Solutions

Insignia College

City of Vancouver

Fraser Health

Parc Retirement Living

ISS of BC

Amazon

Hastings Racecourse

BC Settlement and Integration Services

BC Public Service

Phoenix Society

Para Space Landscaping

Stong’s Market

DIVERSEcity

Fairmont Hotels

Intercultural Supports for Student Learning

WorkBC

ICBC

Staples

Intercultural Anti Racism Project

YMCA BC

Canada College Vancouver

GFL Environmental

London Drugs

Translink

And more!

To learn more about the Mega Job Fair and register, visit megajobfair.ca.

