Surrey grocery and furniture store transforms lives through life-skills training

When Aaron Kopp was dealing with a period of addiction, his family did some research to try to find a program to help him deal with it and discovered the two year John Volken Academy Program.

The program provides effective, long-term, residential addiction treatment for young men and women. They not only help participants get sober, but they also teach important life skills that help participants stay sober.

Aaron started the program in January 2018, and now runs the dairy and frozen departments at Volken’s Market & Furniture in Surrey. As part of the academy, Volken’s Market trains participants of the program to learn proper life, social and job skills.

Training, treatment and community

During their stay they attend classes that advance their education and build character, the cumulation of which will equip them to build the life they’ve always dreamed of.

“What I liked best about the program was the all the little goals you get to set,” says Kopp. “It’s very regimented and gives you responsibilities to live up to, which helps to build a great foundation for the future.”

Kopp, who worked in the dairy department at Volken’s Market for 10 months previous to graduating in January 2020, says the program was definitely a challenge.

“The program’s not easy but it’s well worth it,” says Kopp. “Looking back in retrospect there is a lot of value in the connections you make as you go through it as well.”

Participants have the option to pay $550 a month to continue to live on site post graduation, in a dormitory setting with a communal kitchen.

“Being able to live here after the program is great because it keeps you close-knit with the community,” Kopp says.

Many of Volken’s Market & Furniture’s customers are aware of the fact that the money they spend there goes to support the John Volken Academy Program, and that in doing so, they are giving back to the community as a whole.

Some of the more popular items found in the dairy and frozen sections include their very competitively priced Faith Farms cheese and milk products, as well as their Hot Breaded Chicken Wings.

“People come from far and wide for our Hot Breaded Chicken Wings,” says Kopp. “We can’t keep them on the shelf!”

