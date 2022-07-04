Get a head start on a rewarding new career!

Are you on the hunt for a new job? Perhaps getting started on the journey to your dream career?

If so, you need to attend the Maple Ridge Career and Post-Secondary Education Event July 28 – live and in-person at Planet Ice, Golden Ears Winter Club (Curling Rink)!

British Columbia’s economy is growing, and dynamic local businesses are also looking to grow their workforces with qualified, dedicated people that want to prosper and develop with them. You may already have the experience and skills they need – you just need to find and connect with the right company.

You may also be thinking about stepping into a career path that requires an education plan that will arm you with the knowledge and skills to get you there.

Black Press Media has the venue to access the resources you need.

Black Press Media’s Maple Ridge Career and Post-Secondary Education Event: learn, meet and network.

The event will showcase a variety of organizations, and attendees will be able to take advantage of a diversity that reflects the province’s flourishing job market, says Ranee Pal, Black Press Media events manager.

“There’s no better way to connect with such a wide array of employers and education providers – all in one central location,” she says. “It really speaks to the value Black Press Media’s career events have in today’s market. And to be able to do it in person, and have those one-on-one discussions about the programs or businesses you’re interested in is even better!”

What makes this event essential?

• Chart your career path: Career and Post-Secondary Education Event are hosted around the province and build connections across British Columbia. Here in the Lower Mainland, you can expect to meet representatives from post-secondary institutions such as Cambria College, Discovery Community College, and Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts, and businesses of all sizes – BC Corrections, BC Liquor Distribution, Scotiabank and many more!

• Learn, meet and network: A career and education event is an opportunity to discover programs and companies you might not have considered, or learn more about a program you already have on marked on your map. The opportunity to ask questions and find out what each company or organization has to offer is essential.

• Make connections: With businesses and schools showcasing their opportunities in one convenient location, the resources you need to execute a plan for success are all right here!

• A valuable event for employers, too: The Labour Market Outlook anticipates close to a million job openings over the next decade, and as British Columbia businesses navigate a low unemployment rate, the Career and Post-Secondary Education events are just as important for employers – the chance to focus on potential job seekers, and connect with other businesses to see what’s working for them.

ALL this and … It’s FREE! See you at the Maple Ridge Career and Post-Secondary Education Event at the Planet Ice, Golden Ears Winter Club (Curling Rink), 23580 Jim Robson Way, Maple Ridge, July 28 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Take the first step toward your new career today! Learn more at our Facebook page, email events@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.

