Get a rewarding career as an industrial mechanic running!

Do you enjoy working with machines, tools and precision instruments, and have a keen eye for the perfect fit?

You may want to consider a rewarding career as an industrial mechanic – also called a millwright.

The Millwright Local Union 2736 offers millwright foundation programs to jumpstart your career, as well as many upgrade courses for both apprentices and journeymen.

An ongoing shortage of tradespeople in B.C. and throughout much of Canada means you can take advantage of a wide variety of opportunities and enjoy excellent job security while helping the trades labour force continue moving forward.

“Besides being a well-payed, well-respected trade, there are opportunities to travel all over Canada,” says Apprentice and Training Coordinator Carey Simpson. “Right now there is a need for Millwrights throughout BC and the rest of the western provinces, to replace the baby boomer generation of millwrights in the various industries.”

Work performed by Millwrights is far-reaching and associated with all major industries, including hydro, nuclear, pulp and paper, solar power, space exploration and mining.

To become an apprentice with Millwrights Local Union 2736, applicants must have completed the Millwright Foundations Program from a designated B.C. college or completed Level Two of their technical training.

“We like to have people take the foundation program so that they gain a full understanding of what the industry actually is,” Simpson says. “Also, after taking the six month program, the Industry Training Authority will give you credit for a year of your apprenticeship, which means you only have to do three more years to complete.”

“The best thing about the apprenticeship program is that unlike going to college or university for four years, you earn while you learn.”

Prospective apprentices are expected to possess:

A safety-first attitude

Personal pride in your work

High quality of work – do it right, the first time

A productive work ethic

A positive attitude

A career as a millwright not only provides you with great wages, health and wellness benefits and a pension, it offers placement in a wide variety of sectors and industries.

“You’re not stuck doing the same job day in and day out for many years,” Simpson says. “Being a millwright is unique in that we do the finer details of major historic projects like dams and mines, where you might work for a few days to a few years.”

Upgrade courses for apprentices and journeymen are offered at their Delta Training Centre located at #102, 580 Ebury Place.

“Millwrights Union Local 2736 is a union, but it’s more like a family,” Simpson says. “We really look out for each other!”

Learn more on Facebook and Instagram, email csimpson@millwrights2736. com or call 604-525-2736.

