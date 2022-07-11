Get on the fast-track to a rewarding trades career

The BCRCC teaches scaffolding apprentices in house at its 40,000-square-foot training centre in Delta.

Did you know an estimated 64,000 additional tradespeople will be needed in B.C. over the next 10 years?

At the same time, many students pursuing a post-secondary university education won’t find a career in their field of study. This, coupled with the notion of graduating with student loan debt, can make the trades-career route more appealing.

The BC Regional Council of Carpenters (BCRCC) offers a graduated wage schedule along a four-year apprenticeship to a trades certification in carpentry, floorcovering, and scaffolding, with virtually guaranteed employment upon successful completion.

Better yet? The schooling and training are employer paid. Moreover, employees of contractors signatory to the BCRCC also earn employer-paid health and welfare benefits for them and their families, as well as employer-paid pension contributions.

“Our employer-sponsored apprenticeships use an ‘earn as you learn’ model. With the demand for a skilled labour force, employment is readily available upon completion for anyone who wants a rewarding career in the trades,” says the Council’s Jason Sarac.

BCRCC teaches floorcovering apptrentices at its Delta training centre.

While the carpentry apprenticeship programs are run at BCIT, the BCRCC teaches scaffolding and floorcovering apprentices in house at its 40,000-square-foot training centre in Delta. In fact, the BCRCC is the only accredited organization in B.C. that teaches a floorcovering program that leads to a certification.

The BCRCC also runs programs and courses to help young people entering the workforce decide what career they would like to pursue, and fast-track them into rewarding careers.

Safety training is a significant component of the centre’s training programs, such as first aid, confined space and fall arrest courses.

The BCRCC includes Local 527 (Nanaimo), Local 1370 (Prince George and Trail), Floorlayers Local 1541 (Delta), Local 1598 (Victoria), Local 1907 (Delta), and Local 2499 (Whitehorse).

Glowing testimonials from past training courses participants

“I will forever be grateful for the knowledge I have learned from you in the past three weeks,” noted a recent student in the introductory scaffolding course.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time in this class. I had the pleasure of meeting an amazing group of scaffolders and gained a significant amount of knowledge in this area of work,” added a returning Level 2 Scaffolding student. “I was nervous coming in, but your teaching methods and willingness to engage listeners and provide a hand/advice helped ease the way and created a welcoming informative learning environment. I will take everything I’ve learned here and apply it in the field.”

Find out more on Facebook and Instagram, visit their contact page or call them toll-free at 1-888-217-9320 to ask about courses at the Delta Training Centre, located at 580 Ebury Place.