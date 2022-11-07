See if this comprehensive training program at Discovery Community College is perfect for you. Stock photo

Get the skills to be a Justice and Community Safety Leadership Professional in as little as 61 weeks

Program starts on Dec. 14 for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland residents

If you are a hardworking, motivated person who is interested in serving your community and making a difference in people’s lives, this training program could be a good fit for you.

As a student in the Justice and Community Safety Leadership program at Discovery Community College, you can be prepared for a rewarding career in protecting the public.

Beginning Dec. 14 for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland residents,this 61-week diploma will equip you with the academic background, applied skills and specialized knowledge needed to succeed in the fields of justice, security and community safety.

The Justice and Community Safety Leadership diploma involves:

  • Studying human, social and cultural behaviour, mental health, communication and group dynamics
  • Developing leadership skills in cross-cultural relations, conflict management and crisis intervention
  • Developing knowledge of investigation, professional ethics and leadership within the context of community safety and justice
  • A field-based practicum and a service-learning project
  • Micro certifications, including first aid, violence prevention and basic security training

The best way to see if Discovery Community College is right for you is to see it for yourself. Schedule a tour now.

Graduates of the Justice and Community Safety Leadership diploma can use the program as a foundation toward a career in a wide variety of highly sought-after private and government safety and security roles across Canada.

The program begins on Dec. 14 for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland residents, however limited seats are available. Apply now through Discovery Community College’s online form or call Admissions right away at 1-877-315-5241.

Logos

Jobs and CareersPost-secondary Education

Most Read

Previous story
Short lives shine bright at Canuck Place Children’s Hospice
Next story
Do hearing aids hurt?

Just Posted

A snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver was issued on Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo: weather.gc.ca)
Environment Canada: snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver

Earl Marriott’s Junior girls volleyball team took the gold in Surrey’s girl volleyball championships at Lord Tweedsmuir on Thursday, Nov. 3. The Mariners will now move on to the South Fraser Valley Championships in Delta later this week. (Contributed photo)
Earl Marriott girls volleyball teams take the gold in Surrey tournaments

People hold banners during a march to remember those who died during the overdose crisis and to call for a safe supply of illicit drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Community dialogue event on overdose prevention planned for Semiahmoo Peninsula

Lovepreet Brar <strong>accepting</strong> her award at the 25th-annual community safety and crime prevention awards ceremony in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Submitted Photo)
Surrey woman wins award for her achievements in community safety