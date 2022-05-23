Hello neighbour! Enjoy life beyond banking at new Guildford Branch

G&F Financial Group is proud to be your community credit union — their Guildford Branch has been designed with your needs in mind.

Hello neighbour!

“Think of us as your personal financial advice centre — we’re here to help you achieve your financial goals and enjoy life beyond banking,” says Teresa Wiber, Branch Manager for G&F Guildford Branch

G&F offers a variety of services, including daily banking, financial advice, insurance and wealth management solutions, an ATM, and night deposit drop box. When you visit, you’ll find a welcoming atmosphere designed to foster great conversation in a comfortable environment.

The welcoming layout and the personable staff make the new branch an ideal place to learn and understand how to reach your financial goals. Members of the team are ready to serve you in your language of preference — English, French, Tagalog, Marathi, or Hindi. Branch Manager Teresa Wiber, is a familiar face to many members as she comes to Guildford from Aldergrove’s Otter Community Branch.

“G&F has strong ties to the Surrey community, and we’re thrilled to expand our branch network to now include Guildford. This new location gives us the opportunity to deliver on our mission to financially-empower people in our communities,” Teresa says.

G&F Financial Group has been serving the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley areas of BC for over 80 years. With passion and innovation, together they go beyond banking to create a thriving credit union and build brighter futures.

At the Guildford Branch, under the strong leadership of manager Teresa Wiber, you can expect the same friendly and personalized advice you’ve come to expect from G&F.

Kick off summer at the Guildford Branch grand opening!

Celebrate with G&F Guildford Branch on May 28 and explore their exclusive special offers!

The fun starts at 10:45 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and lion dance performance. From noon to 3 p.m., kick off summer with Vancouver’s funkiest food truck! Enjoy food, games, family entertainment, Rock 101 radio station on location and prizes galore!

Make your money work

Boost your saving power with the G&F Bright Term Rate. Enjoy security plus growth with the non-redeemable 3.00% 12 month Bright Term Rate*.

Now open at Guildford Village Shopping Centre, 101-15679 104 Avenue, Surrey, Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*Terms and conditions apply, limited time offer exclusive to G&F’s Guildford Branch **Limited time offer. Refer to http://www.gffg.com/springdeposits for details, and terms and conditions. G&F Financial Group is an operating trade name of Gulf and Fraser Fishermen’s Credit Union.

BankingFinances