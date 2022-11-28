Hold family close, even after their final journey home

Valley View Funeral Home and Cemetery in Surrey now offers TruStage Journey Home coverage, helping bring loved ones back home in the event of an unexpected death while travelling. Manpreet Sokhi Photo.

When we’re scared or stressed, many of us find comfort in the company of those we love. That comfort even extends beyond our mortal lives — many people feel better knowing that, by laying to rest next to loved ones in the family burial plot, they won’t have to face their final journey alone.

It’s a wish, and comfort, that Valley View Funeral Home and Cemetery takes seriously, which is why they’ve adjusted their policies to allow family members to rest together.

“This year we’ve increased the number of interments allowed per space, to allow families to be together,” says Trevor Tidridge, branch manager of Valley View Funeral Home and Cemetery. “That means families who may have been struggling with limited space now have a new opportunity to lay to rest next to cherished grandparents or parents in the family plot.”

Where previously only two interments were allowed per space, the new Valley View policy allows four interments. This change not only allows families to stay united, it also improves sustainability in a community where space is limited.

Valley View Funeral Home and Cemetery in Surrey offers many options that allow families to rest together. Manpreet Sokhi Photo.

“There may also be families who are storing urns at home, who will want to take advantage of this opportunity to give their loved one a final resting place with family. It’s a low-cost option — about a quarter the cost of a traditional burial spot — that still ensures your loved one is commemorated in a lasting way.”

For those who don’t already have a family space at Valley View Funeral Home and Cemetery, the new Nature Walk, named Cedar Lane, offers the opportunity to establish an eternal home for your family.

“Cedar Lane is a rugged, treed area that was otherwise unusable for traditional burial. By opening the space to cremation internments, we’re able to provide new opportunities for those looking for a more natural setting for a lasting memorial,” Tidridge says.

Peace of mind for your final journey home

Bringing a loved one back home after an unexpected death abroad — or even a short trip out of town — can be a complicated and expensive process. But that shouldn’t stop any of us from enjoying life to the fullest and travelling in retirement. That’s why all Arbor Memorial locations, including Valley View Funeral Home and Cemetery, now offer TruStage Journey Home coverage.

One toll-free phone call made by your family or funeral director, and Journey Home will take care of all the details:

Locating and engaging a local, licensed provider to handle preparations for return travel.

Recovery and transportation to the provider.

Transportation of the deceased back home.

Handling of all necessary documents, including consular services if outside Canada.

To start a conversation about adding to your family heritage on an existing lot, or to book a tour of the new nature walk garden, Cedar Lane, call 604-259-1148 or visit the cemetery at 14644 72nd Ave. in Surrey.

Cedar Lane Nature Walk at Valley View Funeral Home and Cemetery. Manpreet Sokhi Photo.

Estate planningfuneralinsurance