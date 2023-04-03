How Living in a Neighbourhood You Love Improves Your Wellbeing

If you’ve decided to move to an invigorating new neighbourhood, perhaps closer to your adult children, for example, ensure you choose a location that enhances your lifestyle. Photo courtesy PARC Communities

Did you know that your neighbourhood can have a significant impact on your quality of life?Studies have shown the neighbourhood in which you live affects both your mental and physical health in many ways. People living in neighbourhoods with access to the natural environment have higher levels of life satisfaction than individuals with less access.

For young families, proximity to schools, parks and recreational facilities and grocery stores are obviously important. But for older adults, the same considerations apply, along with other important features such as easy accessibility to medical services, proximity to walking paths, shopping and restaurants.

Many Reasons to Live in a ‘Hood’ You Love

Loving your neighbourhood as you age is important for many reasons. It could be that you have friends and family close by – or neighbours you’ve grown older with. Your relationships with doctors, pharmacists and your favourite local haunts are important factors in establishing a healthy lifestyle that includes social activity and wellness.

If you’ve decided to move to an invigorating new neighbourhood – perhaps closer to your adult children – ensure your new location enhances your lifestyle. Your neighbourhood and its proximity to all the things that make your life better should be a front-running factor in your decision.

The good news is you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your ideal location, whether it’s in your current area or close to your heart’s desires, such as nature trails, ocean seawall walks, urban shopping or a calm neighbourhood setting.

PARC’s large, condo-style homes in White Rock offer offer easy access to all the amenities and services you need, plus a friendly, high walk-score neighbourhood with social connections right at your doorstep. Photo courtesy PARC Communities

Your Local Independent Living Residences

If you love your neighbourhood, consider an area you’d love just as much, close to all that you hold dear.

At PARC, they know how important the right location is for a thriving senior’s lifestyle. That’s why they’ve built stunning residences in the best locations – so you don’t have to worry about leaving your favourite things behind. With two locations in North Vancouver, one in West Vancouver, one in Burnaby and White Rock, and locations coming soon in Coquitlam and Kelowna, they’ve got so many fantastic neighbourhoods covered.

The large, condo-style homes offer stunning views – whether mountain or water – plus easy access to all the amenities and services you need, including shopping and grocery stores, medical services, local eateries, community centres and churches, plus friendly, high walk-score neighbourhoods and social connections right at your doorstep.

Plentiful active living activities make it easy to socialize and make friends, and PARC’s many driving services get you around if you need to go further. And if you prefer quiet time in nature, they’ve got that too, with natural gardens and roof-decks, and walking paths always close at hand.

Now is a great time to consider renting in a neighbourhood you love.

Learn more about PARC at www.parcliving.ca/residences.

seniors housing