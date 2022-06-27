Introducing the next level in movie-going luxury

Featuring two or three heated recliner seats with power adjustable headrests, side tables and coat hooks wrapped in a personal privacy enclosure, Premiere Seats offer moviegoers a significant increase in personal space and a relaxing, disruption-free movie experience.

First it was recliner seating with free reserved seating. Now, Landmark Cinemas is once again unseating moviegoer expectations with its new luxury seating experience – Premiere Seats. Its New Westminster Skytrain Station and Guildford Town Centre locations are among 11 locations across Western Canada and Ontario to debut this next-level seating experience.

Featuring the added luxury and personal space of two or three heated recliner seats with power adjustable headrests, side tables and coat hooks wrapped in a personal privacy enclosure, Premiere Seats offer moviegoers a significant increase in personal space and a relaxing, disruption-free movie experience.

Moviegoers can pair this luxury seating experience with Laser Ultra – Landmark Cinemas’ proprietary premium large-format (PLF) state-of-the-art sound and projection experience. Featuring Barco’s laser projection system coupled with immersive DOLBY Atmos® sound, Laser Ultra offers superior image quality with exceptional brightness level, increased contrast ratio and vivid colours for a radically improved RealD 3D movie experience. DOLBY Atmos® produces breathtaking sound quality that puts movie-goers in the action, creating a truly immersive experience.

“Recliner seating transformed the movie-going experience and now Premiere Seating offers the next level of luxury,” said Bill Walker, Chief Executive Officer, Landmark Cinemas. “When combined with the brilliant audio-visual presentation of Laser Ultra, our guests truly have the ultimate movie-going experience.”

Premiere Seats are available for summer’s hottest blockbusters including Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Where the Crawdads Sing, Nope, Bullet Train and DC League of Super Pets. Plus, this luxury seating experience is available across Landmark’s diverse movie line-up of Bollywood, South Asian, Netflix and event presentations, including its exclusive one-day screening of Paramount+’s The Day the Music Died on July 17. Tickets are on sale now.

Coupled with Landmark’s movie rewards program, Landmark EXTRAS, moviegoers can earn and redeem points on Premiere Seats and Laser Ultra ticket purchases. Introduced last September, Landmark EXTRAS features three rewarding options from free to subscription, allowing members of any tier to earn points on every movie purchase, redeem points for free movies and concession items, and get access to exclusive offers. Plus, now through August 4th, EXTRAS members get up to five times the EXTRAS points with Landmark’s Movie More Get More summer promotion.

For more information on Landmark Cinemas’ summer line-up, to enrol in Landmark EXTRAS, and to book Premiere Seats, visit LandmarkCinemas.com.

