For a mere $14.50, a Friday Plans advertisement claimed, we could get 9 tablets of FDA-approved Generic Viagra. Intrigued by this offer, we decided to explore the world of Friday Plans! This is our Friday Plans review!

Friday Plans is a men’s health startup known for providing Generic Viagra as efficiently as possible. By focusing on Generic Viagra, they claim they are able to offer a lower price and smoother experience than any other pharmacy.

How to Sign Up for Friday Plans

Take their 2 minute online medical questionnaire (you can request a dose and quantity)

Within a few hours, you’ll get an email confirmation that your prescription has been written or denied by the doctor

Friday Plans packages your medication and ships it right to your door within 3 days

How Much Does Friday Plans Cost?

The price is one of the main advantages of Friday Plans, relative to other pharmacies. Friday Plans has been able to undercut the typical market price of Generic Viagra by roughly 94%. Generic Vaigra typically costs anywhere from $6 to $40 per tablet, depending on dose and source. But Friday Plans never charges more than $1.99 per tablet, even for the maximum strength dose!

On top of that, the prescription is completely free, and so is the shipping!

Friday Plans Reviews

Despite being relatively new in the ED space, Friday Plans has already caught the attention of ED users across the United States. To date, Friday Plans has over 40,000 active subscribers.

Friday Plans reviews are largely positive, usually referencing their low prices, easy signup process, and free shipping.

For some men, it seems that Friday Plans’ offering actually sounds too good to be true—leading them to wonder “Is Friday Plans Viagra Legit?”

As the two skeptics quoted above have already discovered, Friday Plans Generic Viagra is the real deal. Friday Plans provides only FDA-approved Generic Viagra, which is every bit as effective (and as strictly regulated) as the branded version.

Our Experience with Friday Plans

Curious to see what it’s like to buy Generic Viagra online, we embarked on a journey unlike any previous doctor’s visit.

Upon visiting Friday Plans’ website, we found it very unusual for a licensed pharmacy. They’re definitely putting a fun spin on ED treatment!

To begin our online consultation, we clicked the “See if You Qualify” button.

The questions come one-by-one, ranging from very simple—“What Gender Were You Assigned at Birth?”—to more medical, like “How Did Your ED Begin?”

All the questions were multiple choice, which made it very easy. They also gave us a choice between 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg (subject to doctor approval), and a choice between 9, 12, or 18 tablets per month.

Then came time to enter our shipping information and billing details. At first we were hesitant to enter personal information, wondering for ourselves, “Hold on, is Friday Plans legit?”. But eventually we verified that Friday Plans is not only “legit”, but also fully HIPAA-compliant. HIPAA-compliant means that they operate like any normal doctors office—they have to keep your information private and encrypted, under federal law. They also are not allowed to share any of your data with any third parties without your consent.

We finally clicked the “Submit Button”, and sat back. From start to finish, it probably took about 5 minutes, but in fairness we stalled for a few minutes before entering billing and shipping information, so it could reasonably be completed in about 2 minutes.

Our Prescription Was Denied!

When we were filling out the medical questionnaire, we answered that we had several heart conditions, just to see what would happen.

I suppose we shouldn’t have been surprised when, two hours later, we got an email from Friday Plans notifying us that the doctor had denied our prescription. The preauthorization they had placed on our card was lifted, and we were not charged.

We had mistakenly assumed that Friday Plans’ doctors would be incentivized to write prescriptions for everyone, since Friday Plans doesn’t make any money by rejecting prescriptions. In fact, they lose money! So what gives?

Well, it turns out that medical ethics are stronger than business concerns. Friday Plans’ doctors are completely independent, and they only write prescriptions if they believe it’s in the patient’s best interest.

We Tried Again and Succeeded!

After realizing that Friday Plans takes patient health very seriously, I asked a friend of mine who actually has ED to try to sign up for Friday Plans and report back.

He had a very similar experience to ours, except the email he received said “Your Prescription Has Been Approved!”

Later that same day, he received another email that his package was on the way. At that time, he was charged $14.50 for the 9 tablets he requested.

A couple days later, he received this plain white package in the mail:

Opening it up, he found this inside:

That’s much cooler than your usual pill bottle! And it’s useful too; Friday Plans packages each tablet individually, so you can tear one off and slip it into your wallet.

Conclusion

Our experiment with Friday Plans demonstrated that despite having shockingly-low prices, Friday Plans is indeed “safe”. Meaning, Friday Plans’ doctors only write prescriptions if they believe Generic Vaigra is safe for you, and the medication itself is FDA-approved (which ensures rigorous quality control).

The ED industry is a crowded marketplace, and it can sometimes be difficult to weigh your options. However, we can conclude with confidence that Friday Plans is currently the best option for men who want to get Generic Viagra prescribed and delivered as easily and cheaply as possible, without sacrificing quality or safety.