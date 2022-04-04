Cedar Lane at Valley View Funeral Home and Cemetary provides families with new and unique options for memorializing loved ones including; granite benches, pedestals, birdbaths, houses and natural stones set in the gardens and walkways. Manpreet Sokhi Photo

Cedar Lane at Valley View Funeral Home and Cemetary provides families with new and unique options for memorializing loved ones including; granite benches, pedestals, birdbaths, houses and natural stones set in the gardens and walkways. Manpreet Sokhi Photo

Keep family close, even at your final resting place

Interments at Surrey cemetery increase to allow more family members in a single plot

In times of crisis and in times of hope, many of us turn to family. Being together brings comfort, and allows us to share emotions, experiences and stories with those who know us best.

We often lean on our families at birthdays, weddings and funerals, and now Valley View Funeral Home and Cemetery is making it easier for families to stay together, even after loved ones pass away.

“We’re increasing the number of interments allowed per space, to allow families to be together,” says Trevor Tidridge, branch manager of Valley View Funeral Home and Cemetery. “That means families who may have been struggling with limited space now have a new opportunity to lay to rest next to cherished grandparents or parents in the family plot.”

Where previously only two interments were allowed per space, the new Valley View policy allows four interments. This change not only allows families to stay united, it also improves sustainability in a community where space is limited.

“There may also be families who are storing urns at home, who will want to take advantage of this opportunity to give their loved one a final resting place with family. It’s a low-cost option — about a quarter the cost of a traditional burial spot — that still ensures your loved one is commemorated in a lasting way.”

For families who do not yet have a final resting place, Valley View Funeral Home and Cemetery has also opened up a new Nature Walk for cremation interments, named Cedar Lane.

“Cedar Lane is a rugged, treed area that was otherwise unusable for traditional burial. We’re now able to provide new opportunities for those looking for a more natural setting for a lasting memorial,” Tidridge says.

Cedar Lane provides families with new and unique options for memorializing loved ones including; granite benches, pedestals, birdbaths, houses and natural stones set in the gardens and walkways.

Plan ahead to avoid stress and extra costs

While many of us prefer to avoid thinking about death, planning ahead reduces the financial burden on your loved ones at their time of distress. Just as importantly, it ensures that you are remembered in a way that truly reflects who you were and how you lived. When you’re taking care of estate planning, remember to discuss your final arrangements as well. Learn more at arbormemorial.ca/en/valleyview/start-planning.

To start a conversation about adding to your family heritage on an existing lot, or to book a tour of the new nature walk garden, Cedar Lane, call 604-596-7196 or visit the cemetery at 14644 72nd Ave. in Surrey.

