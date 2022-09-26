New Surrey City Centre residence develops homes in perfect harmony

At Piano, from Concord Pacific, traditional amenities such as indoor and outdoor fitness centres are complemented by more distinctive environments, including a piano lounge, practice music studio, kids’ playroom and sports lounge.

Have you ever run your fingers across the smooth, glossy ivory of piano keys? Taken in the effortless beauty and grace of a grand piano being played by a master pianist? Listened to the timeless elegance of Mozart, Beethoven or Chopin and wished you could be fully enveloped by the captivating melodies?

If you’ve ever been mesmerized or inspired by the great composers of the past, it’s time to discover the latest, innovative residential development coming to the heart of Surrey City Centre.

Piano by Concord Pacific will harmoniously unite residents’ practical needs with their more intuitive and artistic desires.

Boasting nearly 1,000 residential units ranging from one-bedroom condos to three-bedroom townhomes, Piano is designed to fit the needs of every generation. Whether you’re looking to right-size into a peaceful and harmonious retirement or purchase your growing family’s first home, Piano has plenty to offer.

With a drive-up entryway, a concierge to greet you and no street-level retail or commercial businesses to speak of, residents will feel secure in their new private oasis – their place to escape the hectic, often overwhelming city environment. At the end of the day, find a new way to relax on one of the many restful and inviting terraces, the tai chi lawn or yoga deck, and sink into a new sense of harmony, unlike anything Surrey residents have experienced before.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, Piano’s iconic design is extremely functional, with tenants’ needs inspiring every design decision. Traditional amenities such as indoor and outdoor fitness centres are complemented by more distinctive environments. From an actual piano lounge accessible directly from the grand entrance to a private band studio, a practice music studio, and even a private karaoke lounge, Piano is determined to be the only suitable home for aspiring musicians and artists alike.

Piano will also feature a kids’ playroom, an entertainment lounge, sports lounge, and a custom designed pet spa room to ensure your furry companions will feel equally pampered in their new sanctuary.

These unique amenities just scratch the surface of what awaits at Piano – destined to be the crown jewel of Surrey City Centre, a future iconic landmark that will embrace the growing, modern metropolitan lifestyle.

Visit the Concord Pacific Sales Centre at 9908 King George Blvd., Surrey, for an immersive look at what Piano can offer you and your family. The launch of this much-anticipated new residence is scheduled for early 2023 – sign up today for insider updates at Piano and register today to preview the display suite and learn more.

