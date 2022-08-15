So much more than a flooring store!

At Floorica Tiles Wood Flooring, their expert installers will get the job done right, at a great price.

Are you planning a new build or home renovation, and wonder where you can find both quality flooring products and just the right shower doors and glass railings to match your design?

At Surrey’s Floorica Tiles & Wood Floors, they not only offer a wide selection of vinyl, laminate, engineered wood, and tiles to suit any flooring project, they now also carry a wide selection of shower doors and glass railings to complement your floors, and help ‘glam your home.’

“We’ve been carrying the tempered glass shower doors since January,” says Floorica’s Mejd El. “We’re also excited about our tempered glass railings which we introduced about two months ago.”

Their frameless tempered glass shower doors come in a variety of styles and colours including satin, black and mirrored, with a standard 60” X 78” size and customized options available.

The frameless shower doors at Floorica come in a variety of styles and colours.

One-stop-shop for flooring, stair nosing, shower doors and railings, washroom remodelling

A family business with more than 20 years in the flooring industry, the Floorica team is committed to staying up-to-date with the latest innovations and designs. And with their wide selection, they can cater to a variety of project budgets and requirements.

It’s one reason why as you plan your project, a showroom visit is a must – get a first-hand look at the fantastic array of ceramic, porcelain and natural stone tiles from Spain, Italy, Turkey and China as well as laminate stair nosing to match your flooring. The shower doors and other tempered glass products they offer are an added element that will tie your whole project together.

“We have very competitive prices and our expert team is ready to help you find just the right flooring, stair nosing and tempered glass products to bring your project vision to life,” Mejd says.

Beyond the array of products and experience, customers also appreciate the quality service they receive.

“The customer service at Floorica is top notch!” writes one customer, Michael. “Mejd and his family helped me out with everything I needed. Huge selection of flooring and tile. I would definitely recommend shopping at Floorica.”

Living room feature walls are one of the many services provided by Floorica.

The Western Peak Homes team agrees: “Best service and quality. Honestly the best service, I would highly recommend, they have a really nice selection and their service is the best. We buy all our flooring from them.”

And, beyond family homes on the Lower Mainland, Floorica is also your source for quality flooring for apartment complexes, commercial buildings, educational institutions and more. Their expert installers can do everything from washroom tiles and mosaics to living room feature walls with fireplaces and large slabs for TV mounts.

Find out more on Facebook and Instagram, email them at sales@floorica.com or give them a call at 604-498-4042.