Windsor Plywood offers much more than just plywood — you’ll find doors, mouldings, panelling, flooring, hardware, finishes, tools and specialty wood to complete just about any project around the house.

SPRING into action with these outdoor DIY ideas

The weather may not be perfect, but crafters, carpenters and backyard builders aren’t going to wait any longer. Spring building season is here, and Windsor Plywood Surrey has everything you need to get started! The locally owned and operated store offers much more than just plywood — with a wide range of materials, tools, hardware and finishes, you’ll be done your project faster than you think.

The other reason shoppers drive from as far away as Tsawwassen to visit Windsor Plywood Surrey? A team of expert staff who are always happy to answer your questions and offer advice. Book an appointment for a one-on-one consultation, or get help cutting wood and machine-fitting doors so there’s less stress at home.

“Whenever they have a free moment, our staff are testing products and tools — they know what they’re talking about when they offer advice,” says Tiago Dos Santos, store manager at Windsor Plywood Surrey.

We’ve all had the experience of staring at a shelf of paint and varnish, unsure which product is best. If no one’s there to help, you may pick the wrong product and waste time and money when it flakes off a month later. The staff at Windsor Plywood will help you choose the right finish, ensuring it withstands the elements.

4 spring projects for DIY specialists

  • For green thumbs: Build raised garden beds or a DIY greenhouse to give your plants a boost. Windsor Plywood Surrey has a range of lumber and composite materials in stock so you can get building!
  • For apartment dwellers: Construct a side table for your sunset cocktail or build balcony shelving for flowers and herbs. Ask staff to cut lumber to your exact measurements, so there’s less mess at home.
  • For neat freaks: Browse Windsor Plywood’s hardware section for organizational tools. Choose hooks to hang yard tools on the side of your shed, or pick up supplies for a set of custom shelves.

  • For online shoppers: If, like many of us, you developed an intense online shopping habit during the pandemic, you can visit Windsor Plywood build a stylish house sign to help delivery drivers find your house number!

Locally owned and operated

You’ll now find Windsor Plywood stores across Canada and the United States, but it all started right here in Surrey in 1969.

Visit Windsor Plywood Surrey at 13315 Comber Way, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 604-597-2252 to chat with the experts, and follow them on Instagram and Facebook for home improvement inspiration.

