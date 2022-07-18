Start a new career today: Technology and Business Certificate program begins in August

Program begins Aug. 22 and is open to eligible Lower Mainland residents

The Technology and Business Certificate program from Discovery College begins next month for eligible Lower Mainland residents.

For those considering the possibilities for a new career, a fully-funded Technology and Business Certificate program, with four-week practicum, is launching next month.

Open to eligible Lower Mainland residents, the program from Discovery Community College begins Monday, Aug. 22.

The project-based labour market training program will provide learners with the skills, knowledge and attitudes required to work in a variety of technology and administrative roles, and will help participants become an effective player in the business community.

Eligible clients are unemployed individuals who:

• Have established a claim for Employment Insurance (EI) benefits; or

• Have had an EI benefit period that ended within the previous 60 months; or

• Have earned more than $2,000 in insurable earnings and paid employee EI premiums on those earnings in at least five of the last 10 years (Note: the five years do not have to be consecutive years), or;

• Are BCEA PWD Clients or BCEA Non-PWD Clients; and

• Have an Action Plan (AP) that identifies PBLMT as a reasonable goal to support their occupational goal.

The program will include: Office 365 and Essential Skills; MS Word; MS Excel; MS Planner; MS Power Point; MS Outlook; Business Communications; Digital Marketing Essentials; Social Media Marketing; Intro to Cyber Security and Data Analysis; and Employment Strategies.

Limited seats are available and positions will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

To learn more, call Hengelbert or Monica at 1-877-315-5241.

Funding is provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada-British Columbia Workforce Development Agreement.

