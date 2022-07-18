Start a new career today: Technology and Business Certificate program begins in August

For those considering the possibilities for a new career, a fully-funded Technology and Business Certificate program, with four-week practicum, is launching next month.
Open to eligible Lower Mainland residents, the program from Discovery Community College begins Monday, Aug. 22.
The project-based labour market training program will provide learners with the skills, knowledge and attitudes required to work in a variety of technology and administrative roles, and will help participants become an effective player in the business community.
Eligible clients are unemployed individuals who:
• Have established a claim for Employment Insurance (EI) benefits; or
• Have had an EI benefit period that ended within the previous 60 months; or
• Have earned more than $2,000 in insurable earnings and paid employee EI premiums on those earnings in at least five of the last 10 years (Note: the five years do not have to be consecutive years), or;
• Are BCEA PWD Clients or BCEA Non-PWD Clients; and
• Have an Action Plan (AP) that identifies PBLMT as a reasonable goal to support their occupational goal.
The program will include: Office 365 and Essential Skills; MS Word; MS Excel; MS Planner; MS Power Point; MS Outlook; Business Communications; Digital Marketing Essentials; Social Media Marketing; Intro to Cyber Security and Data Analysis; and Employment Strategies.
Limited seats are available and positions will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
To learn more, call Hengelbert or Monica at
Funding is provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada-British Columbia Workforce Development Agreement.