Start cementing your path to a rewarding career as a concrete finisher today!

The Trowel Trades Training Association (TTTA) provides apprenticeship training and support for the Concrete Finisher and Plasterer trades.

Are you creative, enjoy working with your hands, and looking for work that offers diverse opportunities nation-wide?

If so, then a career as a concrete finisher could be perfect for you.

Also known as cement masons, concrete finishers place, finish, protect and repair concrete on a variety of surfaces such as concrete floors, walls, sidewalks, stairs, driveways, curbs and gutters, and overlays to name just a few.

Their work is incredibly varied, and can range from applying architectural finishes to surfaces such as exposed aggregate, acid-stained, patterned/stamped or broomed concrete, smooth finishes and etched surfaces on many types of structures like like high-rise buildings, dams, bridges, tunnels and warehouses.

The need for skilled cement masons are in high demand as concrete is the mostly widely used building material in construction.

“Our apprenticeship training provides you with the skills and knowledge needed for the large diversity that exists within the craft,” says TTTA Instructor Ron Adamson. “The diversity of available work also makes you more employable throughout the year.”

The diversity of available work also makes you more employable throughout the year.

TTTA apprenticeship training at their Surrey training centre is provided through the Industry Training Authority BC, and youth have the opportunity to begin the program in high school through the Youth Train in Trades program where available.

The program generally takes three years to complete and includes two levels, combining work-based training with technical training.

“What makes our craft unlike any other is that you’re working with a perishable product,” Adamson says. “It needs to be handled, placed and finished within a certain window as it sets. Our training gives you skills and abilities to adjust depending on the speed of the set.”

TTTA training is available to all apprentices registered with the Industry Training Authority, and once completed will reflect the necessary skills for Red Seal certification, recognized nation-wide.

“The benefits of working in the trade include a potential pay rate of $50+ per hour, plus benefits and pension,” Adamson says. “The career pathway can be great too – you can potentially move from apprentice to journeyperson to foreperson, and possibly even a management position or your own business.”

The instructors at TTTA have many years of industry experience, and are committed to providing you with the skills you need to move forward in this incredibly diverse trade.

Find out more on Facebook, for more information email info@ttta.ca or call 604-585-9198.

