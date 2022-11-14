TTTA apprenticeship programs give you hands-on training that simulates on-the-job applications.

Steady demand, diverse opportunities: Start setting a rewarding career in the bricklayer trades!

Do you enjoy working with your hands and using materials like brick, stone, tiles, glass and concrete blocks?

If the answer is yes, then a career as a bricklayer would be perfect for you.

The Trowel Trades Training Association (TTTA) provides apprenticeship training and support for the Bricklayer, Stone Mason, Marble Mason and Tilesetter trades.

Bricklayers build and repair walls, floors, arches, pavings, fireplaces, chimneys, smokestacks, furnaces, kilns and other structures. The work can vary in complexity from a simple masonry walkway to an ornate exterior on a multi-level building.

“You can find this kind of work in various sectors as well, including industrial, commercial/institutional and residential,” says TTTA Instructor Ira Maheu. “Because of the diversity of applications and industries, there is no shortage of work available in the trade.”

TTTA apprenticeship training at their Surrey training centre is provided through the Industry Training Authority BC (ITABC), and youth have the opportunity to begin the program in high school through the Youth Train in Trades program.

The program generally takes four years to complete and includes three levels, combining work-based training with technical training.

Apprenticeship training at TTTA provides you with the skills to work with diverse materials, applications and industries.

“The course consists of both theory and practical components,” Maheu says. “However, the bulk of the time is spent in the shop, which allows us replicate the many different on-the-job scenarios you might find throughout your time as a bricklayer.”

TTTA training is available to all apprentices registered with the ITA, and once training is complete, Red Seal certification for the trade is recognized nation-wide.

With many years of industry experience, the instructors at TTTA are committed to helping you learn the skills you need to continue to be gainfully employed in your craft.

“We’re here to make sure you have the technical knowledge and hands-on training needed to step into a very rewarding career,” Maheu says.

Find out more on Facebook, for more information email info@ttta.ca or call 604-584-2022.

