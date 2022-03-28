Summer projects made easy! Find supplies and expertise at this Surrey store

Windsor Plywood offers much more than just plywood — you’ll find doors, mouldings, panelling, flooring, hardware, finishes, tools and specialty wood to complete just about any project around the house.

A great building supply store makes all the difference when you’re tackling a big home renovation project. It’s not just about selection or price — if you want to build it right the first time, connecting with knowledgable staff are just as important.

That’s why Windsor Plywood Surrey offers one-on-one consultations. Staff on hand will always be happy to answer your questions and offer advice on small projects (and even cut wood and machine-fit doors for a perfect fit), but if you’ve got a complicated project planned for the summer you can also book an appointment for a more in-depth discussion.

“We have customers who regularly drive over 45 minutes out of their way, just to talk with our staff and shop our selection. There are other stores closer to where they live, but our staff bring a wealth of personal experience and product knowledge. Any time they have a free minute in the store, they’re testing out new products to expand their expertise,” says Tiago Dos Santos, store manager at Windsor Plywood Surrey.

Locally owned and operated

You’ll now find Windsor Plywood stores across Canada and the United States, but it all started right here in Surrey in 1969. The store offers much more than just plywood — you’ll find doors, mouldings, panelling, flooring, hardware, finishes, tools and specialty wood to complete just about any project around the house.

Stop by the store to browse their selection of supplies for outdoor projects to tackle this summer.

Pick up some recycled plastic lumber to build rot-proof garden boxes.

Special order a playhouse or shed package to improve your backyard without time consuming planning or costly cutting mistakes.

Shop the Fiberon Good Life composite decking — capped polymer decking with beautiful graining and colours, in stock and ready for your deck!

Explore more outdoor project ideas at windsorplywood.com/product-type/outdoors.

Visit Windsor Plywood Surrey at 13315 Comber Way, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 604-597-2252 to chat with the experts, and follow them on Instagram and Facebook for home improvement inspiration.

