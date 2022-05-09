Surrey food and furniture market is a company with a purpose!

Warehouse store provides programs for those in need, and great prices for shoppers

Can your grocery shopping choices make a difference for someone in need in Surrey? They can at one local market!

Volken’s Market & Furniture is a one-of-a-kind grocery, furniture and mattress store, operated in part by the students of the John Volken Academy, a charity that works with people recovering from addiction. In addition to offering shoppers quality products and merchandise, the market provides opportunities for staff to gain valuable life skills and work experience.

“We run a two-year program that takes in people age eighteen and older with drug or alcohol problems and we feed, house, and clothe them and give them responsibilities,” says General Manager Maria Ciliberto. “When we say that we’re non-profit we mean it – the entire two years only requires a $5,000 start-up fee, and even if students can’t make the fee, there are other options.”

Intended to treat a participant’s “mind, body and spirit,” the program offers a holistic approach to treating addiction that includes recreational and social activities, leadership and sales training, modern residences, healthy well-balanced meals and much more.

“People who are struggling in our community need to know about our programs and how they can help them truly change their lives,” Ciliberto says.

Save money on the items you need, while helping change lives

Volken’s offers a wide range of grocery items including fresh local and imported produce, bulk and brand-name grocery items, a butcher, bakery and deli.

This unique store also features household goods including furniture and mattresses at warehouse prices, a catering service and a snack bar with homemade meals!

The friendly staff at Volken’s Market go out of their way to help you with your grocery needs, and they love talking to their customers and getting their feedback on products.

Besides carrying a large selection of standard grocery items, you’ll also find a larger organic, gluten-free section, including brands like Jiva Organics, Natures Path and Bob’s Red Mill. They also boast a large selection of imported items with brands like Teja, Verka, Polish Specialty, Bosa and much more.

In the furniture section find items to furnish your entire house, including bunk beds, coffee tables, sofas, chairs and dining room tables. Check out all they have to offer, as well as clearance furniture deals here.

Learn more about Volken’s Market & Furniture on Facebook and Instagram or visit their website before heading down to 6911 King Geoge Blvd. in Surrey to take advantage of great deals!