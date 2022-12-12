Surrey’s new hub brings customer base, networking opportunities to local entrepreneur

Spaces King George Hub offers private office space, coworking areas, and opportunities to network with other local entrepreneurs in Surrey. Restaurant owner Jasmine Nijjar and her management team are now renting in the space, which is right around the corner from her restaurant, Ruex.

When Jasmine Nijjar opened her Australian-inspired brunch-to-dinner restaurant at King George Hub in Surrey, she knew she wanted to devote every available inch to her customers. That means that since Ruex Café & Bar opened on Mother’s Day, 2022, Nijjar and her management team haven’t had an office space to manage payroll, staff scheduling, food orders and all the other behind-the-scenes tasks that make a restaurant run.

Until now. With Spaces King George Hub now open just steps away from Ruex, Nijjar can spread out in her private office, host meetings and mingle with other entrepreneurs.

“I’ve heard really great things about Spaces, and coworking in general. I’m excited to work in a space with other motivated entrepreneurs starting businesses in Surrey!” she says.

Jasmine Nijjar (left) opened Ruex Café & Bar at King George Hub in Surrey earlier this year. The Australian-inspired brunch-to-dinner restaurant has become a regular spot for residents of the nearby towers, and Nijjar is excited to work with other entrepreneurs at Spaces now that it’s open.

From the ground up

Nijjar grew up splitting her time between Melbourne and North Delta, and has long dreamed of bringing the great food, enticing atmosphere and vibrant energy of Australian brunch-to-dinner restaurants to Surrey. She started planning Ruex from Australia, and signed a lease at King George Hub sight-unseen.

“When I was looking for a location, I read up on the City of Surrey’s plan for 2030 and many of the proposed developments. I knew King George Hub was the right choice, just seeing how much development and investment both the city and PCI were putting into this area, and it’s exceeded my expectations. It’s not a small task to basically build a city from the ground up!”

Ruex is the first of its kind in Surrey, and King George Hub is a pioneer in Surrey’s new urban plan. Nijjar says it’s a great feeling to be among the first, and to be surrounded by a number of innovative small businesses all working towards the same goal.

“The community has been so supportive of Ruex, coming out and trying our food. So many of our regulars come from the residential towers all around us,” she says.

On Nov. 28 IWG plc opened their latest flexible workspace: Surrey’s Spaces King George Hub.

Flexible work spaces for modern businesses

The newest member of that supportive community is Spaces King George Hub, which officially opened on Nov. 28. Nijjar is leasing a private office in the flexible workspace, but they also offer coworking spaces, on-demand meeting rooms, virtual office services and more.

“I’m looking forward to making connections and networking with all these cool start-ups and businesses coming out of Spaces. We may even be able to host events for Spaces at Ruex or find other ways to build partnerships,” Nijjar says.

At Spaces King George Hub, entrepreneurs, small businesses and large teams can connect with a dynamic workspace available when — and how — modern businesses work. Lease designated office space by the month, or choose a coworking membership where you can plug in when you need to focus. With high-tech meeting rooms for virtual and in-person presentations, professional settings to meet with clients, a café environment, outdoor terraces and more, you’ll enjoy flexibility throughout your work day.

When it’s time to take a break, the Surrey Art Gallery, Landmark Cinemas and fantastic restaurants like Ruex are right outside your door, and the King George SkyTrain station offers a direct connection to downtown Vancouver.

“It’s a real ecosystem, with eight types of work environment within one 40,000 square foot location to suit all work purposes and styles. And then you walk down one flight of stairs to access shopping, cafés, and entertainment, all within King George Hub,” says Wayne Berger, CEO of IWG in the Americas.

