Surrey’s tallest residential tower marks major construction milestone

Aoyuan celebrates topping off at One Central with partners, including Urban One Builder, and Chris Dikeakos Architects Inc.

Central Surrey’s tallest residential tower is one significant step closer to welcoming residents next spring. The One Central development team, Canada, their local partners, and over 220 skilled tradespeople marked the “top off” milestone on June 30 with the final concrete pour.

“It was a milestone moment to come together to celebrate the great work that is underway and on schedule,” says Fan Yang, general manager of Aoyuan Canada. “This is an important step towards completing Central Surrey’s tallest residential tower and welcoming the first residents.”

One Central has now “topped off” at its full height. With the final level of the building being formed, initial occupancies are just months away.

Boasting an ideal location in West Village, the walkability is unmatched – the residence is within steps of Simon Fraser University, Innovation Boulevard, North Surrey Recreation Centre, parks, cafés and shopping — and only five minutes from the future UBC Surrey Campus. With easy access to TransLink and the Skytrain, residents will connect easily to destinations throughout the Lower Mainland and beyond.

“One Central is set to be an iconic building in the heart of Surrey,” said URBAN ONE Builders president Allan Berron. “Not only is it the tallest residential tower in the city, it also has incredible amenity spaces.”

Residents will enjoy more than 20,000 square feet of amenities across five levels, including a rooftop terrace with barbecue, recreational activities and a workout space, plus a spacious co-working and study lounge. The interior design further emphasizes livability in both form and function. Some units will offer unique features like a sliding wall that allow you to transform your home office into a second bedroom as needed.

Designed by Chris Dikeakos Architects Inc., the 44-storey residential building is built by URBAN ONE Builders, with interiors by CO Interior Design.

One Central is on schedule to house 550 families in the spring of 2023.

Local partnerships key to success

Yang noted that One Central would not be possible without the collaboration of partners who are excited to be building a part of Surrey’s City Centre together.

“It was very important to us to work with local experts in their field,” Yang notes. “The quality of service, commitment to all areas of the work, and unwavering professionalism is helping us to deliver quality, and timely progress, since breaking ground in 2018 – even through the uncertainty of COVID.”

More than 200 site workers, partners and executives joined the topping off party!

The prominent mixed-use retail and multi-family residential project will be a positive contribution to the Surrey City Central skyline, says Richard Bernstein, principal and design architect with Chris Dikeakos Architects Inc. “Building projects of this scale are not simple endeavours – they involve literally hundreds of decisions, a lot of creative and critical thinking, timely decision-making and a determination to see it through to successful fruition over an extended number of years, from drawing board inception to final occupancy.”

An innovative design befitting one of Canada’s fastest-growing cities, One Central is emerging from a commitment to building a healthy lifestyle.

Rendering of the One Central residences coming to Surrey City Central.

