Taste the difference: breads + treats baked fresh and made with pride!

Unique Surrey market boasts a bakery with something delicious for everyone

Whether it’s whole wheat, sourdough, pumpernickel or cranberry, everyone knows just how enticing the smell of fresh-baked bread can be!

Every morning at 3:30 a.m. sharp, the bakery team at Volken’s Market starts their day baking up a wonderful array of delicious breads, buns, bagels, cakes, pies and so much more.

The dedicated bakers work hard to ensure that when the doors open, their customers have a fresh selection of the finest baked goods to suit any taste, meal or occasion.

Their fresh-baked pies and pound cakes are a fan favourite, and their scones baked in-house daily are always a hit – the Volken’s team make over 10 different flavours every day!

“We have people who travel all the way from Port Moody for our scones,” says Bakery/Snack Bar Manager Michelle Born.

Crave something a little sweeter? “Our apple fritters are very popular, and our fresh-made banana bread is a crowd pleaser that always sells out quickly!”

If you have a special request, the bakery team is happy to oblige, and welcomes suggestions for new products. Some of the recent introductions include challah bread on Fridays, daily fresh baked foccacia, Fiji-style cream buns, and Filipino ube cakes and pastries.

“We help our customers by taking advance orders for anything in our bakery for easy shopping and convenience,” Born says.

And for health-conscious shoppers and people on restricted diets, Volken’s is proud to offer a variety of sugar-free items and keto-friendly breads as well.

Volken’s Market bakery includes a wide selection of healthy low sugar and gluten-free choices.

“As a recent addition to our bakery department we’ve also added a freezer for our large range of gluten-free products,” Born says.

Looking for great prices on your baked goods? Volken’s is happy to offer deals like their very popular everyday bread special, featuring two loaves for $2.49 – a deal not to pass up!

With nearly 20 years of bakery and culinary experience, Born is proud to say that “the best thing about working at Volken’s is that I get to be part of changing peoples’ lives by sharing my passion for cooking and baking!”

Born also points out that at Volken’s they take pride in supporting their community.

“When sourcing breads and other bakery goods that are not made in-house we try to support local companies as much as possible and feature the best quality we can find.”

What makes Volken’s Market Bakery stand out? “Our friendly atmosphere and willingness to go the extra mile for our guests!”

Find out more on Facebook and Instagram, before heading down to 6911 King George Blvd to pick up some tasty goods!

Groceries