Training centre on wheels makes workers safe behind the wheel

Teamsters Local 213 Joint Training School is on the road offering members a chance to upgrade their training for heavy equipment and truck driving.

Are you a heavy equipment operator or rock truck driver?

If you’re also a member of the Teamsters Local 213, and are looking to upgrade your training, look no further.

The Teamsters Local 213 mobile training unit is on the road to give union members a convenient opportunity to upgrade their training close to home or on their job sites.

The Joint Training School’s training trailer is equipped with three simulators all fitted with controls. They have views of what might be seen through the windshields, and motion platforms that mimic the vibrations, dips and tips of rock trucks, excavators and small-wheel loaders.

“For a beginner it’s perfect,” says Training Coordinator Rob Duff. Driving a rock truck for the first time can be unnerving because the ground is often very uneven and there are so many things to consider.

Unionized contractors and workers are competing with the non-union sector, and because of this, contractors want their workers to be able to perform their jobs correctly and efficiently.

“This is a stepping stone,” he said. “I would have them sit at the controls for a day or two before they’re given the keys. It’s all about muscle memory. You have to be watching what’s going on outside. You can’t be looking at the controls. It’s all about safety, safety, safety.

“We’ve all been to too many funerals of workers that involved heavy equipment. This makes them safer,” Duff says.

Safety is the key concern of all union training schools

“The union environment is like an extended family,” Duff adds. “We encourage members to do the best they can because it’s better for them, the union and everybody.”

Teamsters Local 213 ensures that the workers on a job site are able to negotiate on a more equal footing with employers. They make sure that the collective agreements that are agreed to by both sides are followed. They believe that all workers deserve to go to work feeling respected and are able to earn decent wages to support themselves and their families.

They represent workers in the following industries:

Transportation/Warehousing

Customer Service Industries – Rental Car, Taxi

Civil Construction – Road Paving, Concrete/Ready mix

Uniform and Linen Services

Food and Beverage processing

Mining Sector – Pipe Line Construction

Remote Camp Services

Retail/Wholesale – Grocery, Production, Sales

Automotive Dealerships

Manufacturing – Windows, Steel Fabrication

The Joint Training School will be sending out email messages regarding upcoming courses and training information. It is important that you send your email address to ensure you receive all the current training updates.

Classes run for a week followed by job placements.

For more information about how to upgrade your training call 604-874-3654 or email JTS213@shaw.ca

skilled trades