Turn back the clock with collaborative care solutions

With our ever-increasing levels of stress, lack of sleep, poor diet and pollutants in our environment, our bodies are experiencing increasing strain.

The good news is that by bringing together traditional medicine and groundbreaking wellness therapies through programs such as biohacking, health weight management, hormone balancing and skin rejuvenation, it is possible to address the effects of age-related issues.

“These various stressors can increase overall levels of stress hormones like cortisol,” says Dr. Jean Paul Lim, from Ageless Living, with locations in Langley, Victoria and coming soon to Kelowna. “This has a negative impact on the body by suppressing certain functions required for optimum health and wellness and can lead to weight gain, acne, inflammation, decreased sexual function, low energy, brain fog and a variety of diseases.”

One of the various Biohacking treatments at Ageless Living is their hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

What is Biohacking?

“The term ‘biohacking’ refers to making small incremental changes that can have big effects on the body’s ability to optimally perform,” Dr. Lim explores, pointing to tools such as their infrared sauna, hyperbaric oxygen chamber, pulsed electromagnetic field therapy and other therapies designed to encourage rejuvenation and increase performance.

What is Hormone Balancing?

“Unlike earlier therapies like Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) that used animal hormones, our hormone balancing treatments use bio-identical hormone restoration,” Dr. Lim says. “This means they look chemically identical to our own natural hormones, and besides helping to boost our natural levels, may help reduce the risk of some chronic health conditions.”

With physicians board-certified in anti-aging and regenerative medicine, Ageless Living’s MD-directed hormone balancing and health weight programs can help both men and women of all ages achieve optimal health and function.

The team of professionals offer traditional medicine and groundbreaking wellness therapies as a collaborative care solution.

Initial consultation – what to expect

Your Ageless Living physician will review your medical history and hormone cascade, and run some tests which may include serum, saliva and/or urine. You may also have a nutritionist do a full nutritional history review, review test results with your physician, and then they’ll create your treatment plan.

The goal is not only to increase longevity, but also quality of life, allowing you to live your life to the fullest, Dr. Lim says.

“Other clinics offer just aesthetics or hormone balancing,” he says. “We stand apart because we offer team-based, integrated solutions that bring all these tools and technologies together as a collaborative care solution.”

